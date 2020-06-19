All apartments in New York
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

42 west 33 Street

42 West 33rd Street · (917) 653-8644
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

42 West 33rd Street, New York, NY 10001
Koreatown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $4700 · Avail. now

$4,700

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
doorman
gym
pool
Massive home,W/D, 24H DM, Pool, Gym, Roof deck, - Property Id: 263633

Condo finishes in luxury building,
Corner living room with floor to ceiling windows,
Open kitchen with dining area,
King size bedroom with good closet space,
Marble bathroom with soaking tub,
Washer and dryer in unit,
Wood floors, climate controlled rooms,

24 H Doorman,
Fitness center,
Swimming pool,
Residents lounge,
Roof deck,
Package room,

Close to trains and Madison Sq Park,
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/263633
Property Id 263633

(RLNE5710916)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 42 west 33 Street have any available units?
42 west 33 Street has a unit available for $4,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 42 west 33 Street have?
Some of 42 west 33 Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 42 west 33 Street currently offering any rent specials?
42 west 33 Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 42 west 33 Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 42 west 33 Street is pet friendly.
Does 42 west 33 Street offer parking?
No, 42 west 33 Street does not offer parking.
Does 42 west 33 Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 42 west 33 Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 42 west 33 Street have a pool?
Yes, 42 west 33 Street has a pool.
Does 42 west 33 Street have accessible units?
No, 42 west 33 Street does not have accessible units.
Does 42 west 33 Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 42 west 33 Street has units with dishwashers.
