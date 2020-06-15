All apartments in New York
Last updated June 9 2020 at 4:39 PM

419 W 44TH ST.

419 West 44th Street · (212) 877-0436
Location

419 West 44th Street, New York, NY 10036
Hell's Kitchen

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3W · Avail. now

$3,700

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
recently renovated
Property Amenities
3 or 4 Bedroom Apt - W. 44th Street/9th Avenue

Great Hells Kitchen/Midtown West location!!

Renovated LARGE 3 bedroom

Large living room and large renovated kitchen with dishwasher & window.

Renovated throughout with wide hardwood plank flooring, exposed brick, great closet space & lots of charm and character.

This is a railroad style apt, however there are 2 entrances to the apartment, so everyone has privacy. There is a large master suite, private bedroom on the south side of apartment, spacious and private 2nd bedroom, and 2 room suite with loft making up 3rd bedroom, or office if needed.

Small townhouse building, only 2 flights up. This building features sprawling floor through 3 & 4 bedroom apartments in ultra-convenient Midtown West/Hell's Kitchen location.

Near all transportation. Enjoy short walks to the subway and excellent restaurants and bars featuring every cuisine imaginable! Times Sq, tons of shopping and very central. Easy commute to work or school! Shares and guarantor permitted.

This is a walk- up building with part time super and nearby laundry.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 419 W 44TH ST. have any available units?
419 W 44TH ST. has a unit available for $3,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 419 W 44TH ST. currently offering any rent specials?
419 W 44TH ST. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 419 W 44TH ST. pet-friendly?
No, 419 W 44TH ST. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 419 W 44TH ST. offer parking?
No, 419 W 44TH ST. does not offer parking.
Does 419 W 44TH ST. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 419 W 44TH ST. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 419 W 44TH ST. have a pool?
No, 419 W 44TH ST. does not have a pool.
Does 419 W 44TH ST. have accessible units?
No, 419 W 44TH ST. does not have accessible units.
Does 419 W 44TH ST. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 419 W 44TH ST. has units with dishwashers.
Does 419 W 44TH ST. have units with air conditioning?
No, 419 W 44TH ST. does not have units with air conditioning.
