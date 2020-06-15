419 W 44TH ST.

Amenities

3 or 4 Bedroom Apt - W. 44th Street/9th Avenue



Great Hells Kitchen/Midtown West location!!



Renovated LARGE 3 bedroom



Large living room and large renovated kitchen with dishwasher & window.



Renovated throughout with wide hardwood plank flooring, exposed brick, great closet space & lots of charm and character.



This is a railroad style apt, however there are 2 entrances to the apartment, so everyone has privacy. There is a large master suite, private bedroom on the south side of apartment, spacious and private 2nd bedroom, and 2 room suite with loft making up 3rd bedroom, or office if needed.



Small townhouse building, only 2 flights up. This building features sprawling floor through 3 & 4 bedroom apartments in ultra-convenient Midtown West/Hell's Kitchen location.



Near all transportation. Enjoy short walks to the subway and excellent restaurants and bars featuring every cuisine imaginable! Times Sq, tons of shopping and very central. Easy commute to work or school! Shares and guarantor permitted.



This is a walk- up building with part time super and nearby laundry.