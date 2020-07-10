417 W 144th Street

Amenities

GUT RENOVATED APARTMENT W/ PRIVATE BALCONY AND CONDO FINISHES



Price shown is net effective



WHAT WE LIKE:

- Completely Gut Renovated

- Stainless Steel Appliances

- 1 king bedroom, 1 full

- High Ceilings

- Private top floor balcony

- Large Closets

- Surrounded by 3 beautiful parks and just few blocks to the City College of New York

- Steps to A, C, B, D trains



WHAT TO KNOW:

- Gas, Heat and Hot Water included

- Guarantors accepted

- 4th fl walk-up

- Centrally located near restaurants, cafes and shopping



THE GOODS:

- Hardwood floors

- Large windows throughout

- Large balcony



* Apartment currently under renovation, photos are of a similar unit



