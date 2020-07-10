417 W 144th Street

Amenities
GUT RENOVATED APARTMENT W/ PRIVATE BALCONY AND CONDO FINISHES\n\nPrice shown is net effective\n\nWHAT WE LIKE: \n- Completely Gut Renovated\n- Stainless Steel Appliances\n- 1 king bedroom, 1 full \n- High Ceilings\n- Private top floor balcony \n- Large Closets\n- Surrounded by 3 beautiful parks and just few blocks to the City College of New York\n- Steps to A, C, B, D trains\n\nWHAT TO KNOW: \n- Gas, Heat and Hot Water included\n- Guarantors accepted\n- 4th fl walk-up\n- Centrally located near restaurants, cafes and shopping\n\nTHE GOODS:\n- Hardwood floors\n- Large windows throughout\n- Large balcony\n\n* Apartment currently under renovation, photos are of a similar unit\n\nThis is no ordinary apartment! Renting through us means:\n- No fees whatsoever\n- Option to boost your credit score by paying rent on time\n- Free mobile rent payments\n- Access to neighborhood perks and events