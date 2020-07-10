All apartments in New York
Find more places like 417 W 144th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
417 W 144th Street
Last updated March 27 2020 at 5:52 PM

417 W 144th Street

417 West 144th Street · (443) 203-5203
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

417 West 144th Street, New York, NY 10031
Hamilton Heights

Price and availability

VERIFIED over 1 year AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 417 W 144th Street.

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
bathtub
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
e-payments
GUT RENOVATED APARTMENT W/ PRIVATE BALCONY AND CONDO FINISHES\n\nPrice shown is net effective\n\nWHAT WE LIKE: \n- Completely Gut Renovated\n- Stainless Steel Appliances\n- 1 king bedroom, 1 full \n- High Ceilings\n- Private top floor balcony \n- Large Closets\n- Surrounded by 3 beautiful parks and just few blocks to the City College of New York\n- Steps to A, C, B, D trains\n\nWHAT TO KNOW: \n- Gas, Heat and Hot Water included\n- Guarantors accepted\n- 4th fl walk-up\n- Centrally located near restaurants, cafes and shopping\n\nTHE GOODS:\n- Hardwood floors\n- Large windows throughout\n- Large balcony\n\n* Apartment currently under renovation, photos are of a similar unit\n\nThis is no ordinary apartment! Renting through us means:\n- No fees whatsoever\n- Option to boost your credit score by paying rent on time\n- Free mobile rent payments\n- Access to neighborhood perks and events

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 4x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Deposit: Up to one month's retn
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 417 W 144th Street have any available units?
417 W 144th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 417 W 144th Street have?
Some of 417 W 144th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 417 W 144th Street currently offering any rent specials?
417 W 144th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 417 W 144th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 417 W 144th Street is pet friendly.
Does 417 W 144th Street offer parking?
No, 417 W 144th Street does not offer parking.
Does 417 W 144th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 417 W 144th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 417 W 144th Street have a pool?
No, 417 W 144th Street does not have a pool.
Does 417 W 144th Street have accessible units?
No, 417 W 144th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 417 W 144th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 417 W 144th Street has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 417 W 144th Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

160 West 71st Street
160 W 71st St
New York, NY 10023
Eleventh and Third Apartments
200 E 11th St
New York, NY 10003
The Andover
1675 York Avenue
New York, NY 10128
Avalon West Chelsea
282 11th Ave
New York, NY 10001
The Encore
175 West 60th Street
New York, NY 10023
Murray Hill Tower
245 E 40th St
New York, NY 10016
88 Leonard
88 Leonard Street
New York, NY 10013
360 West 43rd Street
360 W 43rd St
New York, NY 10036

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Luxury PlacesNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity