Last updated May 3 2020 at 3:21 AM

417 3rd Ave

417 3rd Avenue · (917) 310-3492
Location

417 3rd Avenue, New York, NY 10016
Kips Bay

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 2B · Avail. now

$2,250

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
1 bedroom with open kitchen,
Exposed Brick, high ceilings,
hardwood floors throughout

Sitting at the Cross-Roads of 29th Street & 3rd Avenue - A Vibrant and Culturally Relevant Nabe - You will be Moments from Great Eateries, Boutique Shopping, Select Groceries, Great Nightlife and Easy Transportation!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 417 3rd Ave have any available units?
417 3rd Ave has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 417 3rd Ave currently offering any rent specials?
417 3rd Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 417 3rd Ave pet-friendly?
No, 417 3rd Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 417 3rd Ave offer parking?
No, 417 3rd Ave does not offer parking.
Does 417 3rd Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 417 3rd Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 417 3rd Ave have a pool?
No, 417 3rd Ave does not have a pool.
Does 417 3rd Ave have accessible units?
No, 417 3rd Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 417 3rd Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 417 3rd Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 417 3rd Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 417 3rd Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
