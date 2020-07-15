All apartments in New York
416 West 23rd Street
416 West 23rd Street

416 West 23rd Street · (718) 222-0211
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

416 West 23rd Street, New York, NY 10011
Chelsea

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3-A · Avail. now

$3,810

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
elevator
doorman
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
doorman
elevator
key fob access
Beautifully renovated NO FEE 2 Bedroom in Prime Chelsea Elevator Building

2 Weeks Free + Now Offering No Security Deposit*

Now Offering $500 AMEX gift card on all July move-ins!

This is a modern 2bed/1bath apartment with beautiful high-end finishes and lots of pre-war charm. The unit boasts a beautiful new kitchen and bathroom, a spacious layout with large bedrooms and an open living/dining area. The unit is located in a beautiful elevator building in the heart of Chelsea, just steps away from the High Line and all the nightlife entertainment of West Chelsea, and a short walk from the A, C, E subway lines.

Other features include:
- New stainless steel appliances
- Dishwasher
- White shaker kitchen cabinets
- Subway tile
- Walnut bathroom vanity
- Quartz counters
- Virtual doorman system by Carson
- Keyless entry/phone-integrated intercom

Truly a must see, get an exclusive first peek at your new cozy and character filled home! Schedule an appointment today!

This apartment can be rented deposit free with Rhino!
Rent advertised is net effective for 2 weeks free on a 10 month lease

,Newly renovated 2 bedroom in Chelsea now available with 2 MONTHS FREE & no broker fee!
This is a beautiful, light filled two bedroom in the heart of Chelsea, just steps away from the ever so popular High Line, Chelsea Park, and all the nightlife entertainment of West Chelsea, and a short walk from the A, C, E, 1, 2 and 3 subway lines.
3A is fully renovated, featuring:
-White shaker kitchen cabinets
-Beautifully subway tiled bathrooms
-Walnut bathroom vanity
-New stainless steel appliances & dishwasher
-Unique exposed brick wall
-Fireplace
-Large windows for an abundance of natural light
-Open layout
Truly a must see, get an exclusive first peek at your new cozy and character filled home! To schedule an appointment today, contact:
Nathan nth@mns.com 917-459-2674

*NO FEE, ONE MONTH OP FOR OUTSIDE BROKERS
*Net rent advertised with 2 months free on a 16 month lease term
**Images are for illustrative purposes and do not necessarily represent this unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 416 West 23rd Street have any available units?
416 West 23rd Street has a unit available for $3,810 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 416 West 23rd Street have?
Some of 416 West 23rd Street's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 416 West 23rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
416 West 23rd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 416 West 23rd Street pet-friendly?
No, 416 West 23rd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 416 West 23rd Street offer parking?
No, 416 West 23rd Street does not offer parking.
Does 416 West 23rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 416 West 23rd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 416 West 23rd Street have a pool?
No, 416 West 23rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 416 West 23rd Street have accessible units?
No, 416 West 23rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 416 West 23rd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 416 West 23rd Street has units with dishwashers.
