416 West 23rd Street

Beautifully renovated NO FEE 2 Bedroom in Prime Chelsea Elevator Building



2 Weeks Free + Now Offering No Security Deposit*



Now Offering $500 AMEX gift card on all July move-ins!



This is a modern 2bed/1bath apartment with beautiful high-end finishes and lots of pre-war charm. The unit boasts a beautiful new kitchen and bathroom, a spacious layout with large bedrooms and an open living/dining area. The unit is located in a beautiful elevator building in the heart of Chelsea, just steps away from the High Line and all the nightlife entertainment of West Chelsea, and a short walk from the A, C, E subway lines.



Other features include:

- New stainless steel appliances

- Dishwasher

- White shaker kitchen cabinets

- Subway tile

- Walnut bathroom vanity

- Quartz counters

- Virtual doorman system by Carson

- Keyless entry/phone-integrated intercom



Truly a must see, get an exclusive first peek at your new cozy and character filled home! Schedule an appointment today!



This apartment can be rented deposit free with Rhino!

Rent advertised is net effective for 2 weeks free on a 10 month lease



,Newly renovated 2 bedroom in Chelsea now available with 2 MONTHS FREE & no broker fee!

This is a beautiful, light filled two bedroom in the heart of Chelsea, just steps away from the ever so popular High Line, Chelsea Park, and all the nightlife entertainment of West Chelsea, and a short walk from the A, C, E, 1, 2 and 3 subway lines.

3A is fully renovated, featuring:

-White shaker kitchen cabinets

-Beautifully subway tiled bathrooms

-Walnut bathroom vanity

-New stainless steel appliances & dishwasher

-Unique exposed brick wall

-Fireplace

-Large windows for an abundance of natural light

-Open layout

Truly a must see, get an exclusive first peek at your new cozy and character filled home! To schedule an appointment today, contact:

Nathan nth@mns.com 917-459-2674



*NO FEE, ONE MONTH OP FOR OUTSIDE BROKERS

*Net rent advertised with 2 months free on a 16 month lease term

**Images are for illustrative purposes and do not necessarily represent this unit.