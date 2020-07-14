All apartments in New York
416 W 49th St
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:40 PM

416 W 49th St

416 West 49th Street · No Longer Available
Location

416 West 49th Street, New York, NY 10019
Hell's Kitchen

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
2BR

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 416 W 49th St have any available units?
416 W 49th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 416 W 49th St currently offering any rent specials?
416 W 49th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 416 W 49th St pet-friendly?
No, 416 W 49th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 416 W 49th St offer parking?
No, 416 W 49th St does not offer parking.
Does 416 W 49th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 416 W 49th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 416 W 49th St have a pool?
No, 416 W 49th St does not have a pool.
Does 416 W 49th St have accessible units?
No, 416 W 49th St does not have accessible units.
Does 416 W 49th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 416 W 49th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 416 W 49th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 416 W 49th St does not have units with air conditioning.
