Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

NO FEE!This BRIGHT and BEAUTIFUL two-bedroom apartment features all the charm of the East Village with exposed brick walls, high ceilings, and hardwood floors. The apartment is RENOVATED and includes:- Washer and dryer in unit- Granite kitchen- Stainless steel appliances- Dishwasher- Wine cooler- Queen beds comfortably fit in both bedrooms- Closets in both bedrooms- Heat and hot water included with rent!Contact Daniel today to schedule a viewing! This apartment will rent quickly!