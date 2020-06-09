415 W 22 ST.

Amenities

This is an awesome apartment. It's the perfect marriage of space, renovations, location, and affordability. Located in the heart of Chelsea, close to transportation, restaurants, bars, shops and parks, this Alcove studio features:-Open and bright living spaces. Lots of windows.-A large alcove that can be easily converted into a bedroom-Beautiful designer-themed kitchen w/ stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher & microwave. Modern fixtures and lots of cabinets and counter space.-Washer/Dryer-Renovations throughout, exposed brick walls, track lighting.-Abundant closet space-SkylightCats only, no dogs QLI77523