Last updated May 25 2020 at 8:15 PM

415 W 22 ST.

415 West 22nd Street · (646) 498-0694
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

415 West 22nd Street, New York, NY 10011
Chelsea

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
This is an awesome apartment. It's the perfect marriage of space, renovations, location, and affordability. Located in the heart of Chelsea, close to transportation, restaurants, bars, shops and parks, this Alcove studio features:-Open and bright living spaces. Lots of windows.-A large alcove that can be easily converted into a bedroom-Beautiful designer-themed kitchen w/ stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher & microwave. Modern fixtures and lots of cabinets and counter space.-Washer/Dryer-Renovations throughout, exposed brick walls, track lighting.-Abundant closet space-SkylightCats only, no dogs QLI77523

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 415 W 22 ST. have any available units?
415 W 22 ST. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 415 W 22 ST. have?
Some of 415 W 22 ST.'s amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 415 W 22 ST. currently offering any rent specials?
415 W 22 ST. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 415 W 22 ST. pet-friendly?
No, 415 W 22 ST. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 415 W 22 ST. offer parking?
No, 415 W 22 ST. does not offer parking.
Does 415 W 22 ST. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 415 W 22 ST. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 415 W 22 ST. have a pool?
No, 415 W 22 ST. does not have a pool.
Does 415 W 22 ST. have accessible units?
No, 415 W 22 ST. does not have accessible units.
Does 415 W 22 ST. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 415 W 22 ST. has units with dishwashers.
