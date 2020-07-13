All apartments in New York
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:19 AM

414 E 85th St

414 East 85th Street · (917) 310-3492
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

414 East 85th Street, New York, NY 10028
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 2A · Avail. now

$1,950

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Large studio with separate kitchen, marble tiled bath, extra closet space, up just one flight of stairs, laundry in building.

On tree-lined street, close to Q, 4, 5 & 6 trains and M15/M86 bus lines.

Pets limited to one cat only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 1
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 414 E 85th St have any available units?
414 E 85th St has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 414 E 85th St currently offering any rent specials?
414 E 85th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 414 E 85th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 414 E 85th St is pet friendly.
Does 414 E 85th St offer parking?
No, 414 E 85th St does not offer parking.
Does 414 E 85th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 414 E 85th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 414 E 85th St have a pool?
No, 414 E 85th St does not have a pool.
Does 414 E 85th St have accessible units?
No, 414 E 85th St does not have accessible units.
Does 414 E 85th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 414 E 85th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 414 E 85th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 414 E 85th St does not have units with air conditioning.

