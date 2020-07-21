All apartments in New York
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

412 W 22nd St 2RR

412 West 22nd Street · (917) 539-0103
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

412 West 22nd Street, New York, NY 10011
Chelsea

Price and availability

Studio

Unit Unit 2RR · Avail. now

$2,850

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
doorman
Amazing Studio in Chelsea - Property Id: 290383

Newly Renovated Sunlit Studio located in the heart of Chelsea on a beautiful tree lined block on West 22nd Street!

Large living space, brand new hardwood floors, 14 foot ceilings, ample closet space, oversized windows ensuring plenty of natural light, chefs kitchen with stainless steel appliances including dishwasher and granite counter tops, in unit washer/dryer, marble bathroom with rain shower and fixtures, exposed bricks, crown moldings and more! Pets allowed!

The building features a communal roof deck, brand new entry way and hallways, virtual doorman, video intercom and more!
Property Id 290383

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5944452)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 412 W 22nd St 2RR have any available units?
412 W 22nd St 2RR has a unit available for $2,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 412 W 22nd St 2RR have?
Some of 412 W 22nd St 2RR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 412 W 22nd St 2RR currently offering any rent specials?
412 W 22nd St 2RR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 412 W 22nd St 2RR pet-friendly?
No, 412 W 22nd St 2RR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 412 W 22nd St 2RR offer parking?
No, 412 W 22nd St 2RR does not offer parking.
Does 412 W 22nd St 2RR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 412 W 22nd St 2RR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 412 W 22nd St 2RR have a pool?
No, 412 W 22nd St 2RR does not have a pool.
Does 412 W 22nd St 2RR have accessible units?
No, 412 W 22nd St 2RR does not have accessible units.
Does 412 W 22nd St 2RR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 412 W 22nd St 2RR has units with dishwashers.
