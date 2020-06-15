411 West 45th Street

Amenities

NO FEE!!! Bright & Sunny South Facing TRUE 2-bedroom and 1-bathroom with split bedrooms, large living space and refinished hardwood floors. Newly RENOVATED large open kitchen with full sized stainless steel appliances including dishwasher, breakfast bar, plus separate dining area. Sunny southern exposures, abundant closet & storage space, and windowed bathroom. Both equal sized, split bedrooms - perfect for roommates.



This well maintained 20-unit walk-up building is located on 45th and 9th Avenue, close to transportation and some of the areas best shopping, restaurants, bars and theaters. Sorry, no pets.



Price advertised is net effective of 1 month free on a 14 month lease. Gross rent $2895.,Great Value! Newly renovated split TRUE 2-bedroom and 1-bathroom with separate open kitchen dining and dining area. Sunny 4th floor walk-up with sunny southern exposures, great closet space and windowed bathroom; both equal size bedrooms can accommodate up to a full-sized bed in each - perfect for shares! Large open kitchen with brand new stainless steel appliances including dishwasher and breakfast bar. This 20-unit walk-up building is located on 45th and 9th Avenue and close to transportation and some of the areas best shopping, restaurants, bars and theaters. Call today for a private showing! Sorry no pets.