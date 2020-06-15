All apartments in New York
Find more places like 411 West 45th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
411 West 45th Street
Last updated June 6 2020 at 5:06 AM

411 West 45th Street

411 West 45th Street · (212) 366-5034
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Hell's Kitchen
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

411 West 45th Street, New York, NY 10036
Hell's Kitchen

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 10 · Avail. now

$2,685

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
media room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
media room
NO FEE!!! Bright & Sunny South Facing TRUE 2-bedroom and 1-bathroom with split bedrooms, large living space and refinished hardwood floors. Newly RENOVATED large open kitchen with full sized stainless steel appliances including dishwasher, breakfast bar, plus separate dining area. Sunny southern exposures, abundant closet & storage space, and windowed bathroom. Both equal sized, split bedrooms - perfect for roommates.

This well maintained 20-unit walk-up building is located on 45th and 9th Avenue, close to transportation and some of the areas best shopping, restaurants, bars and theaters. Sorry, no pets.

Price advertised is net effective of 1 month free on a 14 month lease. Gross rent $2895.,Great Value! Newly renovated split TRUE 2-bedroom and 1-bathroom with separate open kitchen dining and dining area. Sunny 4th floor walk-up with sunny southern exposures, great closet space and windowed bathroom; both equal size bedrooms can accommodate up to a full-sized bed in each - perfect for shares! Large open kitchen with brand new stainless steel appliances including dishwasher and breakfast bar. This 20-unit walk-up building is located on 45th and 9th Avenue and close to transportation and some of the areas best shopping, restaurants, bars and theaters. Call today for a private showing! Sorry no pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 411 West 45th Street have any available units?
411 West 45th Street has a unit available for $2,685 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 411 West 45th Street have?
Some of 411 West 45th Street's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 411 West 45th Street currently offering any rent specials?
411 West 45th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 411 West 45th Street pet-friendly?
No, 411 West 45th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 411 West 45th Street offer parking?
No, 411 West 45th Street does not offer parking.
Does 411 West 45th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 411 West 45th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 411 West 45th Street have a pool?
No, 411 West 45th Street does not have a pool.
Does 411 West 45th Street have accessible units?
No, 411 West 45th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 411 West 45th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 411 West 45th Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 411 West 45th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Octagon
888 Main St
New York, NY 10044
Hudson Crossing
400 W 37th St
New York, NY 10018
Parc Cameron
41 W 86th St
New York, NY 10024
12 East 86th Street
12 East 86th Street
New York, NY 10028
101 West End
101 W End Ave
New York, NY 10023
Parc 77
50 W 77th St
New York, NY 10024
The Dylan
309 5th Ave
New York, NY 10001
253 West 72nd Street
253 West 72nd Street
New York, NY 10023

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity