410 West 36th Street

BRIGHT ONE BED IN HUDSON YARDS | LAUNDRY IN UNIT | NO BROKERS FEEBeautifully done renovated 2nd floor walk up apartment with Laundry in unit. Walk into a semi-open renovated kitchen featuring a breakfast bar, lots of counter space and stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher!The bedroom can fit a Queen size bed. Updated marble bathroom.The building features keyfob entry system, Pets welcome :)Near Equinox, Soulcycle, the shops at Hudson and much more! near A/C/E Trains.Advertised rent is net effective after one month free. You can pay the net of $2,842!! Gross rent is $3,100.This apartment can be rented deposit free. Pay a small monthly fee to Rhino, and never pay a security deposit again. Please ask for more information.Contact me for a private viewing.