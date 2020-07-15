All apartments in New York
410 West 36th Street
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:18 AM

410 West 36th Street

410 West 36th Street · (646) 571-7004
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

410 West 36th Street, New York, NY 10018
Hell's Kitchen

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1FE · Avail. now

$2,842

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
key fob access
BRIGHT ONE BED IN HUDSON YARDS | LAUNDRY IN UNIT | NO BROKERS FEEBeautifully done renovated 2nd floor walk up apartment with Laundry in unit. Walk into a semi-open renovated kitchen featuring a breakfast bar, lots of counter space and stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher!The bedroom can fit a Queen size bed. Updated marble bathroom.The building features keyfob entry system, Pets welcome :)Near Equinox, Soulcycle, the shops at Hudson and much more! near A/C/E Trains.Advertised rent is net effective after one month free. You can pay the net of $2,842!! Gross rent is $3,100.This apartment can be rented deposit free. Pay a small monthly fee to Rhino, and never pay a security deposit again. Please ask for more information.Contact me for a private viewing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 410 West 36th Street have any available units?
410 West 36th Street has a unit available for $2,842 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 410 West 36th Street have?
Some of 410 West 36th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 410 West 36th Street currently offering any rent specials?
410 West 36th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 410 West 36th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 410 West 36th Street is pet friendly.
Does 410 West 36th Street offer parking?
No, 410 West 36th Street does not offer parking.
Does 410 West 36th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 410 West 36th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 410 West 36th Street have a pool?
No, 410 West 36th Street does not have a pool.
Does 410 West 36th Street have accessible units?
No, 410 West 36th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 410 West 36th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 410 West 36th Street has units with dishwashers.
