410 West 36th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly key fob access

BRIGHT ONE BED IN HUDSON YARDS | LAUNDRY IN UNIT | NO BROKERS FEEBeautifully done renovated 2nd floor walk up apartment with Laundry in unit. Walk into a semi-open renovated kitchen featuring a breakfast bar, lots of counter space and stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher!The bedroom can fit a Queen size bed. Updated marble bathroom.The building features keyfob entry system, Pets welcome :)Near Equinox, Soulcycle, the shops at Hudson and much more! near A/C/E Trains.Advertised rent is net effective after one month free. You can pay the net of $2,842!! Gross rent is $3,100.This apartment can be rented deposit free. Pay a small monthly fee to Rhino, and never pay a security deposit again. Please ask for more information.Contact me for a private viewing.