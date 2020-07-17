All apartments in New York
Find more places like 410 WEST 22ND STREET 4R.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
410 WEST 22ND STREET 4R
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:20 AM

410 WEST 22ND STREET 4R

410 West 22nd Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Chelsea
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

410 West 22nd Street, New York, NY 10011
Chelsea

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
doorman
lobby
STUDIO WITH PRIVATE PATIO IN CHELSEA!! - Property Id: 301496

Newly Renovated Studio with a private Juliet balcony, in unit laundry, fire place and more! Located in the heart of Chelsea on a beautiful tree lined block on West 22nd Street and 9th avenue!

Large living space, hardwood floors, private Juliet balcony, chefs kitchen with stainless steel appliances including dishwasher and granite counter tops, in unit washer/dryer, exposed bricks, ample closet space, marble bathroom with rain shower and fixtures, recessed lighting, virtual doorman, video intercom, brand new lobby and hallways, communal rooftop and more! Pets allowed!

Please feel free to reach out for viewings!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/301496
Property Id 301496

(RLNE5859565)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 410 WEST 22ND STREET 4R have any available units?
410 WEST 22ND STREET 4R doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 410 WEST 22ND STREET 4R have?
Some of 410 WEST 22ND STREET 4R's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 410 WEST 22ND STREET 4R currently offering any rent specials?
410 WEST 22ND STREET 4R is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 410 WEST 22ND STREET 4R pet-friendly?
Yes, 410 WEST 22ND STREET 4R is pet friendly.
Does 410 WEST 22ND STREET 4R offer parking?
No, 410 WEST 22ND STREET 4R does not offer parking.
Does 410 WEST 22ND STREET 4R have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 410 WEST 22ND STREET 4R offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 410 WEST 22ND STREET 4R have a pool?
No, 410 WEST 22ND STREET 4R does not have a pool.
Does 410 WEST 22ND STREET 4R have accessible units?
No, 410 WEST 22ND STREET 4R does not have accessible units.
Does 410 WEST 22ND STREET 4R have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 410 WEST 22ND STREET 4R has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

180 Riverside Boulevard
180 Riverside Blvd
New York, NY 10069
The Melar
250 West 93rd Street
New York, NY 10025
West Side Marquis
70 West 95th Street
New York, NY 10025
The Bristol
300 East 56th Street
New York, NY 10022
The Cambridge
500 East 85th Street
New York, NY 10028
The Wimbledon
200 E 82nd St
New York, NY 10028
63 Wall Street
67 Wall Street Ct
New York, NY 10005
Two Lincoln Square
60 West 66th Street
New York, NY 10023

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Luxury PlacesNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideChelsea
Hell's KitchenMidtown EastFinancial District
Washington HeightsHarlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College