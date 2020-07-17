410 WEST 22ND STREET 4R

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly doorman lobby

STUDIO WITH PRIVATE PATIO IN CHELSEA!! - Property Id: 301496



Newly Renovated Studio with a private Juliet balcony, in unit laundry, fire place and more! Located in the heart of Chelsea on a beautiful tree lined block on West 22nd Street and 9th avenue!



Large living space, hardwood floors, private Juliet balcony, chefs kitchen with stainless steel appliances including dishwasher and granite counter tops, in unit washer/dryer, exposed bricks, ample closet space, marble bathroom with rain shower and fixtures, recessed lighting, virtual doorman, video intercom, brand new lobby and hallways, communal rooftop and more! Pets allowed!



Please feel free to reach out for viewings!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/301496

Property Id 301496



(RLNE5859565)