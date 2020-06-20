410 8th Ave A6

Amenities
Sun Blasted XL 3BR/2BA in West Chelsea - Property Id: 297317
Available Immediately~West Chelsea
****NO FEE****
Spacious 3 Bedroom 2 Full Bathroom Apartment with Balcony in an Doorman Elevator Building! Loads of closet space, great living room space fits everything, kitchen has stainless steel appliances, dishwasher & microwave, plus huge private balcony.
Conveniently located near restaurants, cafes and nightlife.
Property Id 297317
No Pets Allowed
