Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

410 8th Ave A6

410 8th Avenue · (281) 763-9523
Location

410 8th Avenue, New York, NY 10001
Chelsea

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit A6 · Avail. now

$5,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
stainless steel
elevator
doorman
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
doorman
elevator
Sun Blasted XL 3BR/2BA in West Chelsea - Property Id: 297317

Available Immediately~West Chelsea

****NO FEE****

Spacious 3 Bedroom 2 Full Bathroom Apartment with Balcony in an Doorman Elevator Building! Loads of closet space, great living room space fits everything, kitchen has stainless steel appliances, dishwasher & microwave, plus huge private balcony.

Conveniently located near restaurants, cafes and nightlife.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/297317
Property Id 297317

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5844770)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 410 8th Ave A6 have any available units?
410 8th Ave A6 has a unit available for $5,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 410 8th Ave A6 have?
Some of 410 8th Ave A6's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 410 8th Ave A6 currently offering any rent specials?
410 8th Ave A6 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 410 8th Ave A6 pet-friendly?
No, 410 8th Ave A6 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 410 8th Ave A6 offer parking?
No, 410 8th Ave A6 does not offer parking.
Does 410 8th Ave A6 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 410 8th Ave A6 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 410 8th Ave A6 have a pool?
No, 410 8th Ave A6 does not have a pool.
Does 410 8th Ave A6 have accessible units?
No, 410 8th Ave A6 does not have accessible units.
Does 410 8th Ave A6 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 410 8th Ave A6 has units with dishwashers.
