All apartments in New York
Find more places like 408 West 57th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
408 West 57th Street
Last updated July 9 2020 at 2:39 AM

408 West 57th Street

408 West 57th Street · (212) 500-0899
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Hell's Kitchen
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

408 West 57th Street, New York, NY 10019
Hell's Kitchen

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2I/2J · Avail. now

$6,200

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1450 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
elevator
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
doorman
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
bike storage
garage
Welcome home to this beautiful & chic home on West 57th Street. This renovated & charming split two bed room home has everything you ever wanted including location, light, value and space. Just steps away from Columbus Circle, this renovated and move- in- condition two bedroom, two baths with home office is a light filled oasis at The Geneva building located on the corner of 9th avenue & 57th street. This spacious home boasts roughly 1450 sqft, has been renovated with bamboo flooring, sliding glass doors to your home office and tons of storage including a huge walk in closet in the master bed room. This home comes with its very own laundry room / mud room with space for additional storage. The lovely luxury building offers a full time doorman, bike room, additional storage lockers and a live-in super. Subletting allowed after 2 years. Parking is available right near the building. With the Shops at Columbus Circle and the Central Park just blocks away, your backyard just got a whole lot bigger. Many of the city's best restaurants will be right in your neighborhood and your proximity to the A/B/C/D/1 trains couldn't be better. Pied-a-terres, guarantors, and co-purchasers are welcome. With the lowest maintenance in the area, don't miss your chance to own this incredible home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 408 West 57th Street have any available units?
408 West 57th Street has a unit available for $6,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 408 West 57th Street have?
Some of 408 West 57th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 408 West 57th Street currently offering any rent specials?
408 West 57th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 408 West 57th Street pet-friendly?
No, 408 West 57th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 408 West 57th Street offer parking?
Yes, 408 West 57th Street offers parking.
Does 408 West 57th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 408 West 57th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 408 West 57th Street have a pool?
No, 408 West 57th Street does not have a pool.
Does 408 West 57th Street have accessible units?
No, 408 West 57th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 408 West 57th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 408 West 57th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 408 West 57th Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

7 West 21st street
7 West 21st Street
New York, NY 10010
Ten23
500 W 23rd St
New York, NY 10011
Gateway
389 South End Avenue
New York, NY 10280
The Cole
354 E 91st St
New York, NY 10128
Parc Coliseum
228 W 71st St
New York, NY 10023
West 96th
750 Columbus Ave
New York, NY 10025
88 Leonard
88 Leonard Street
New York, NY 10013
Mantena Apartments
431 W 37th St
New York, NY 10018

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Luxury PlacesNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideChelsea
Hell's KitchenMidtown EastFinancial District
Washington HeightsHarlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity