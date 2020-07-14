408 West 57th Street

Amenities

Welcome home to this beautiful & chic home on West 57th Street. This renovated & charming split two bed room home has everything you ever wanted including location, light, value and space. Just steps away from Columbus Circle, this renovated and move- in- condition two bedroom, two baths with home office is a light filled oasis at The Geneva building located on the corner of 9th avenue & 57th street. This spacious home boasts roughly 1450 sqft, has been renovated with bamboo flooring, sliding glass doors to your home office and tons of storage including a huge walk in closet in the master bed room. This home comes with its very own laundry room / mud room with space for additional storage. The lovely luxury building offers a full time doorman, bike room, additional storage lockers and a live-in super. Subletting allowed after 2 years. Parking is available right near the building. With the Shops at Columbus Circle and the Central Park just blocks away, your backyard just got a whole lot bigger. Many of the city's best restaurants will be right in your neighborhood and your proximity to the A/B/C/D/1 trains couldn't be better. Pied-a-terres, guarantors, and co-purchasers are welcome. With the lowest maintenance in the area, don't miss your chance to own this incredible home.