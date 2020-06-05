All apartments in New York
405 east 87th street 4C

405 East 87th Street · No Longer Available
Location

405 East 87th Street, New York, NY 10128
Upper East Side

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
microwave
range
oven
refrigerator
One bedroom - Upper East Side! - Property Id: 284055

One bed on the 4th floor on a quiet tree lined block. Finished wood floors & high ceilings throughout. Full service WHITE ON WHITE kitchen and laundry access in basement. Great closet space and sunny. Three blocks from the 2nd Avenue Q train and also near E. 86th Street for the #4, 5 & 6 trains. Near Gracie Mansion and Carl Schurz Park. Also close to Fairway, Whole Foods, Equinox, Soul Cycle and host of other stores.
Property Id 284055

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5821387)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 405 east 87th street 4C have any available units?
405 east 87th street 4C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 405 east 87th street 4C have?
Some of 405 east 87th street 4C's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 405 east 87th street 4C currently offering any rent specials?
405 east 87th street 4C isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 405 east 87th street 4C pet-friendly?
No, 405 east 87th street 4C is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 405 east 87th street 4C offer parking?
No, 405 east 87th street 4C does not offer parking.
Does 405 east 87th street 4C have units with washers and dryers?
No, 405 east 87th street 4C does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 405 east 87th street 4C have a pool?
No, 405 east 87th street 4C does not have a pool.
Does 405 east 87th street 4C have accessible units?
No, 405 east 87th street 4C does not have accessible units.
Does 405 east 87th street 4C have units with dishwashers?
No, 405 east 87th street 4C does not have units with dishwashers.
