Last updated June 11 2020 at 3:50 PM

404 East 79th Street

404 East 79th Street · (212) 821-9155
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

404 East 79th Street, New York, NY 10075
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 16H · Avail. now

$5,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
pool
24hr concierge
doorman
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
24hr concierge
doorman
parking
pool
garage
Pictures are coming :Rarely available Corner high floor 2Bed /2Bath apartment with loads of light on high floor with unobstructed southern, eastern, city and river views. The sunlight pours through the two exposures of this bright spacious corner home,which offers beautiful open views. The Apartment Features living room with double exposure over size wall to wall windows,a fabulous South facing brand new balcony off the living room, where one could enjoy his/her morning coffee, or an evening drink while taking in the magical views of the city skyline or tranquil sunset. The open kitchen provides ample storage and counter space , there are two split bedrooms and two marble bathrooms. The spacious master bedroom boasts a walk-in closet and an en-suite bathroom and sizable second bedroom facing south. THE Hampton House is one of the finest condominiums on Upper East Side and is a full service building with 24-hour Concierge, Health Club, Pool, Roof Deck, Storage and Garage. Short distance to Central Park and Carl Schurz Park, restaurants, shopping, and gourmet food markets such as Whole Foods, Fairway, Citarella, and Agata & Valentina. Don't lose out on this unique opportunity

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 404 East 79th Street have any available units?
404 East 79th Street has a unit available for $5,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 404 East 79th Street have?
Some of 404 East 79th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 404 East 79th Street currently offering any rent specials?
404 East 79th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 404 East 79th Street pet-friendly?
No, 404 East 79th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 404 East 79th Street offer parking?
Yes, 404 East 79th Street does offer parking.
Does 404 East 79th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 404 East 79th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 404 East 79th Street have a pool?
Yes, 404 East 79th Street has a pool.
Does 404 East 79th Street have accessible units?
No, 404 East 79th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 404 East 79th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 404 East 79th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
