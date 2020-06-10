404 East 79th Street

Amenities

Pictures are coming :Rarely available Corner high floor 2Bed /2Bath apartment with loads of light on high floor with unobstructed southern, eastern, city and river views. The sunlight pours through the two exposures of this bright spacious corner home,which offers beautiful open views. The Apartment Features living room with double exposure over size wall to wall windows,a fabulous South facing brand new balcony off the living room, where one could enjoy his/her morning coffee, or an evening drink while taking in the magical views of the city skyline or tranquil sunset. The open kitchen provides ample storage and counter space , there are two split bedrooms and two marble bathrooms. The spacious master bedroom boasts a walk-in closet and an en-suite bathroom and sizable second bedroom facing south. THE Hampton House is one of the finest condominiums on Upper East Side and is a full service building with 24-hour Concierge, Health Club, Pool, Roof Deck, Storage and Garage. Short distance to Central Park and Carl Schurz Park, restaurants, shopping, and gourmet food markets such as Whole Foods, Fairway, Citarella, and Agata & Valentina. Don't lose out on this unique opportunity