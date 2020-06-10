All apartments in New York
404 East 73rd Street
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:59 AM

404 East 73rd Street

404 East 73rd Street · (718) 288-8022
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

404 East 73rd Street, New York, NY 10021
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 18 · Avail. now

$2,195

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pet friendly
CYOF

Charming 1 bedroom apartment with Exposed Brick Wall is available for rent in the heart of Upper East Side!
Application process is quick and easy. Wash & Fold laundry service is in the building & self-service laundromat is on the same block.

Pets: Cats Only; No Dogs.

The building is situated within one of the most sought-after Manhattan neighborhoods, where residents can enjoy all of the dining, restaurants and entertainment that Upper East Side has to offer. Building Description: Voice Intercom; Walk-Up; Pre-war; Low-rise. Steps to 72nd Street Q train station! Other Public Transportation Options: 68 St Hunter College or 77th Street - 6 train; Buses: M15, M72, M31.,CYOF!

Apartment features high ceilings, exposed brick wall; application process is quick and easy. Wash and Fold laundry service in the building & self-service laundromat is on the same block.

Pets: Cats Only; No Dogs.

STUDENTS & GUARANTORS are OK!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 404 East 73rd Street have any available units?
404 East 73rd Street has a unit available for $2,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 404 East 73rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
404 East 73rd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 404 East 73rd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 404 East 73rd Street is pet friendly.
Does 404 East 73rd Street offer parking?
No, 404 East 73rd Street does not offer parking.
Does 404 East 73rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 404 East 73rd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 404 East 73rd Street have a pool?
No, 404 East 73rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 404 East 73rd Street have accessible units?
No, 404 East 73rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 404 East 73rd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 404 East 73rd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 404 East 73rd Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 404 East 73rd Street does not have units with air conditioning.
