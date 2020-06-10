404 East 73rd Street

Amenities

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities pet friendly

CYOF



Charming 1 bedroom apartment with Exposed Brick Wall is available for rent in the heart of Upper East Side!

Application process is quick and easy. Wash & Fold laundry service is in the building & self-service laundromat is on the same block.



Pets: Cats Only; No Dogs.



The building is situated within one of the most sought-after Manhattan neighborhoods, where residents can enjoy all of the dining, restaurants and entertainment that Upper East Side has to offer. Building Description: Voice Intercom; Walk-Up; Pre-war; Low-rise. Steps to 72nd Street Q train station! Other Public Transportation Options: 68 St Hunter College or 77th Street - 6 train; Buses: M15, M72, M31.,CYOF!



Charming 1 bedroom apartment with Exposed Brick Wall is available for rent in the heart of Upper East Side!

Apartment features high ceilings, exposed brick wall; application process is quick and easy. Wash and Fold laundry service in the building & self-service laundromat is on the same block.



Pets: Cats Only; No Dogs.



STUDENTS & GUARANTORS are OK!