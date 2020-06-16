403 East 62nd Street

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated elevator doorman

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly doorman elevator

Gut renovated one bedroom condo with private balcony in a well maintained, doorman, elevator building with laundry and a roof deck.Views of East river and the Empire State.Two huge closets in the common area. Bedroom can fit a queen size bed plus additional furniture comfortably. The closet space in the bedroom is also very accommodating.Brand new appliances, full size dishwasher. New bar with storage space.generous storage unit included in the rent.Super on site, pets allowed.Surrounding by great transportation whether you drive, use Public transportation or citi bike. Manifold restaurants, bars and grocery stores for any lifestyle.Pets allowed