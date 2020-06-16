All apartments in New York
Last updated June 11 2020 at 9:30 PM

403 East 62nd Street

403 East 62nd Street · (212) 000-0000
Location

403 East 62nd Street, New York, NY 10065
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 15C · Avail. now

$3,600

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
elevator
doorman
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
doorman
elevator
Gut renovated one bedroom condo with private balcony in a well maintained, doorman, elevator building with laundry and a roof deck.Views of East river and the Empire State.Two huge closets in the common area. Bedroom can fit a queen size bed plus additional furniture comfortably. The closet space in the bedroom is also very accommodating.Brand new appliances, full size dishwasher. New bar with storage space.generous storage unit included in the rent.Super on site, pets allowed.Surrounding by great transportation whether you drive, use Public transportation or citi bike. Manifold restaurants, bars and grocery stores for any lifestyle.Pets allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 403 East 62nd Street have any available units?
403 East 62nd Street has a unit available for $3,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 403 East 62nd Street have?
Some of 403 East 62nd Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 403 East 62nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
403 East 62nd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 403 East 62nd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 403 East 62nd Street is pet friendly.
Does 403 East 62nd Street offer parking?
No, 403 East 62nd Street does not offer parking.
Does 403 East 62nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 403 East 62nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 403 East 62nd Street have a pool?
No, 403 East 62nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 403 East 62nd Street have accessible units?
No, 403 East 62nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 403 East 62nd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 403 East 62nd Street has units with dishwashers.
