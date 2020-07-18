All apartments in New York
403 E 78th St
403 E 78th St

403 East 78th Street · (347) 283-8108
Location

403 East 78th Street, New York, NY 10075
Upper East Side

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $2400 · Avail. now

$2,400

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
dogs allowed
stainless steel
some paid utils
microwave
Good size 1BD unit available on tree-lined block! - Property Id: 314774

This features a kitchen with stainless steel appliances, tiled bathroom, hardwood floors, high ceilings, wide windows ensuring plenty of natural light, exposed bricks, Recessed lighting, closet space, and more!

The building is close to transportation, markets, shops, and more.

To view this unit and other apartments I have in the neighborhood, please contact me to schedule an appointment.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 403 E 78th St have any available units?
403 E 78th St has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 403 E 78th St have?
Some of 403 E 78th St's amenities include hardwood floors, dogs allowed, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 403 E 78th St currently offering any rent specials?
403 E 78th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 403 E 78th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 403 E 78th St is pet friendly.
Does 403 E 78th St offer parking?
No, 403 E 78th St does not offer parking.
Does 403 E 78th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 403 E 78th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 403 E 78th St have a pool?
No, 403 E 78th St does not have a pool.
Does 403 E 78th St have accessible units?
No, 403 E 78th St does not have accessible units.
Does 403 E 78th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 403 E 78th St does not have units with dishwashers.
