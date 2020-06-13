402 east 78th street 26

Amenities

garbage disposal microwave range oven refrigerator

Large one bedroom on Upper East Side!



Good size one bed on a tree-lined quiet block between First & York Avenues. Finished floors, high ceilings and high hat lighting throughout. Small eat-in white on white kitchen. Great closet space. Live in super. Very sunny. Near E. 77th Street for #6 train, Lenox Hill Hospital, shopping & entertainment and one block from the 2nd Avenue Q train.

No Dogs Allowed



