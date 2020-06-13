All apartments in New York
Find more places like 402 east 78th street 26.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
402 east 78th street 26
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

402 east 78th street 26

402 East 78th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Upper East Side
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

402 East 78th Street, New York, NY 10075
Upper East Side

Amenities

garbage disposal
microwave
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Large one bedroom on Upper East Side! - Property Id: 284050

Good size one bed on a tree-lined quiet block between First & York Avenues. Finished floors, high ceilings and high hat lighting throughout. Small eat-in white on white kitchen. Great closet space. Live in super. Very sunny. Near E. 77th Street for #6 train, Lenox Hill Hospital, shopping & entertainment and one block from the 2nd Avenue Q train.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/284050
Property Id 284050

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5821408)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 402 east 78th street 26 have any available units?
402 east 78th street 26 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 402 east 78th street 26 have?
Some of 402 east 78th street 26's amenities include garbage disposal, microwave, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 402 east 78th street 26 currently offering any rent specials?
402 east 78th street 26 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 402 east 78th street 26 pet-friendly?
No, 402 east 78th street 26 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 402 east 78th street 26 offer parking?
No, 402 east 78th street 26 does not offer parking.
Does 402 east 78th street 26 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 402 east 78th street 26 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 402 east 78th street 26 have a pool?
No, 402 east 78th street 26 does not have a pool.
Does 402 east 78th street 26 have accessible units?
No, 402 east 78th street 26 does not have accessible units.
Does 402 east 78th street 26 have units with dishwashers?
No, 402 east 78th street 26 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Eugene
435 West 31st Street
New York, NY 10001
Monterey at Park
30 Park Avenue
New York, NY 10016
West Side Marquis
70 West 95th Street
New York, NY 10025
19 Dutch
19 Dutch Street
New York, NY 10038
Carnegie Mews
211 West 56th Street
New York, NY 10106
The Metropolis
150 E 44th St
New York, NY 10017
1160 Fifth Avenue
1160 5th Ave
New York, NY 10029
101 West End
101 W End Ave
New York, NY 10023

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College