Home
/
New York, NY
/
401 West End Avenue
Last updated July 3 2020 at 2:09 PM

401 West End Avenue

401 West End Avenue · (347) 829-4482
Location

401 West End Avenue, New York, NY 10024
Upper West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3AB · Avail. now

$7,750

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
doorman
elevator
on-site laundry
bike storage
Residence 3AB, in the heart of this historic Upper West Side neighborhood, blends the best of uptown prewar grandeur with the feel of a downtown loft. The expanse of this modern 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom loft-like home is enhanced by nearly 10 ceilings and oversized windows, certainly allowing for endless natural light.Easily accessible by stairs or elevators, this stunning 6.5-room home faces south overlooking 79th Street with views of the city and an oblique view of Riverside Park. The gracious layout includes an open living/dining room, a sleek open kitchen, a large laundry room/mudroom and an extended entry gallery. Meticulously renovated and maintained, the apartment was designed for comfort, convenience and style with quality materials, finishes and appliances. Beautiful design details include Tigerwood wide plank floors, built-in bookshelves and entertainment center, custom radiator covers, built-in bedroom desks with overhead storage, pocket doors and generous closet storage.The oversized kitchen is fully equipped with floor-to-ceiling custom Blum cabinetry providing plentiful storage, beautiful Cesarstone waterfall countertops, custom lighting, a deep Franke farm sink and a breakfast bar for casual dining/entertaining. Top-of-line appliances include Sub-Zero refrigerator with double freezer drawers, Viking 6-burner gas range oven with Viking hood, Miele dishwasher and Sub-Zero wine refrigerator. Each of the three bedrooms is quiet and relaxing allowing for solitude and retreat, with double-paned windows and ensuite bathrooms in two of the bedrooms. All three bathrooms are windowed and outfitted with limestone for a calm and neutral touch.Just off the entry foyer is a large laundry room/mudroom with plenty of storage, full-size stainless washer and dryer and a utility sink.401 West End Avenue is a full-service, full-time doorman building with a live-in superintendent. Common laundry room and bicycle room availble. Pets are permitted on a case-by-case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 401 West End Avenue have any available units?
401 West End Avenue has a unit available for $7,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 401 West End Avenue have?
Some of 401 West End Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 401 West End Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
401 West End Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 401 West End Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 401 West End Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 401 West End Avenue offer parking?
No, 401 West End Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 401 West End Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 401 West End Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 401 West End Avenue have a pool?
No, 401 West End Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 401 West End Avenue have accessible units?
No, 401 West End Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 401 West End Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 401 West End Avenue has units with dishwashers.
