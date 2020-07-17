Amenities

Residence 3AB, in the heart of this historic Upper West Side neighborhood, blends the best of uptown prewar grandeur with the feel of a downtown loft. The expanse of this modern 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom loft-like home is enhanced by nearly 10 ceilings and oversized windows, certainly allowing for endless natural light.Easily accessible by stairs or elevators, this stunning 6.5-room home faces south overlooking 79th Street with views of the city and an oblique view of Riverside Park. The gracious layout includes an open living/dining room, a sleek open kitchen, a large laundry room/mudroom and an extended entry gallery. Meticulously renovated and maintained, the apartment was designed for comfort, convenience and style with quality materials, finishes and appliances. Beautiful design details include Tigerwood wide plank floors, built-in bookshelves and entertainment center, custom radiator covers, built-in bedroom desks with overhead storage, pocket doors and generous closet storage.The oversized kitchen is fully equipped with floor-to-ceiling custom Blum cabinetry providing plentiful storage, beautiful Cesarstone waterfall countertops, custom lighting, a deep Franke farm sink and a breakfast bar for casual dining/entertaining. Top-of-line appliances include Sub-Zero refrigerator with double freezer drawers, Viking 6-burner gas range oven with Viking hood, Miele dishwasher and Sub-Zero wine refrigerator. Each of the three bedrooms is quiet and relaxing allowing for solitude and retreat, with double-paned windows and ensuite bathrooms in two of the bedrooms. All three bathrooms are windowed and outfitted with limestone for a calm and neutral touch.Just off the entry foyer is a large laundry room/mudroom with plenty of storage, full-size stainless washer and dryer and a utility sink.401 West End Avenue is a full-service, full-time doorman building with a live-in superintendent. Common laundry room and bicycle room availble. Pets are permitted on a case-by-case basis.