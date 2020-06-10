All apartments in New York
Find more places like 401 W 57TH ST..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
401 W 57TH ST.
Last updated June 10 2020 at 8:26 PM

401 W 57TH ST.

401 West 57th Street · (212) 616-1508
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Hell's Kitchen
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

401 West 57th Street, New York, NY 10019
Hell's Kitchen

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
elevator
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
internet access
Large newly renovated fully furnished 1 bdr apartment (corner unit):- Full-size eat-in kitchen with coffee maker, toaster, kitchen utensils etc. - Washer in the unit- High ceilings and lots of natural light.- Lots of closet space. - Wireless Internet, Flat-screen TV, Netflix.BUILDING:- Apartment is located on the 2nd floor.- Elevator building.LOCATION- Located on 57th St and 9th Ave. - Near Columbus Circle and Central Park. - Close to subway:* A-C-B-D-1 at 59th St-Columbus Circle (0.24 miles)* N-Q-R-W at 57th St (0.35 miles)* C-E at 50th St (0.41 miles)* 1 at 66th St (0.42 miles)* B-D-E at 7th Av (0.43 miles)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 401 W 57TH ST. have any available units?
401 W 57TH ST. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 401 W 57TH ST. have?
Some of 401 W 57TH ST.'s amenities include recently renovated, elevator, and internet access. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 401 W 57TH ST. currently offering any rent specials?
401 W 57TH ST. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 401 W 57TH ST. pet-friendly?
No, 401 W 57TH ST. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 401 W 57TH ST. offer parking?
No, 401 W 57TH ST. does not offer parking.
Does 401 W 57TH ST. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 401 W 57TH ST. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 401 W 57TH ST. have a pool?
No, 401 W 57TH ST. does not have a pool.
Does 401 W 57TH ST. have accessible units?
No, 401 W 57TH ST. does not have accessible units.
Does 401 W 57TH ST. have units with dishwashers?
No, 401 W 57TH ST. does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 401 W 57TH ST.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Gateway
389 South End Avenue
New York, NY 10280
19 W 69TH ST.
19 West 69th Street
New York, NY 10023
12 East 86th Street
12 East 86th Street
New York, NY 10028
433 West 21st Street
433 West 21st Street
New York, NY 10011
303 East 83rd
303 E 83rd St
New York, NY 10028
The Lewis
411 W 35th St
New York, NY 10018
18-20 Cornelia Street
20 Cornelia Street
New York, NY 10014
160 Riverside Boulevard
160 Riverside Blvd
New York, NY 10069

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity