401 W 57TH ST.

Amenities

recently renovated elevator internet access furnished

Unit Amenities furnished recently renovated Property Amenities elevator internet access

Large newly renovated fully furnished 1 bdr apartment (corner unit):- Full-size eat-in kitchen with coffee maker, toaster, kitchen utensils etc. - Washer in the unit- High ceilings and lots of natural light.- Lots of closet space. - Wireless Internet, Flat-screen TV, Netflix.BUILDING:- Apartment is located on the 2nd floor.- Elevator building.LOCATION- Located on 57th St and 9th Ave. - Near Columbus Circle and Central Park. - Close to subway:* A-C-B-D-1 at 59th St-Columbus Circle (0.24 miles)* N-Q-R-W at 57th St (0.35 miles)* C-E at 50th St (0.41 miles)* 1 at 66th St (0.42 miles)* B-D-E at 7th Av (0.43 miles)