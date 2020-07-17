All apartments in New York
Last updated July 10 2020 at 6:30 AM

401 E 60th St

401 East 60th Street · (212) 891-7188
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

401 East 60th Street, New York, NY 10022
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 29C · Avail. now

$11,995

3 Bed · 4 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
lobby
Video tour available. Pristine, high floor, 1,959 square foot, 3 Bed / 3.5 Bath residence. Enjoy breathtaking panoramic views of the Manhattan Skyline and exquisite architectural features such as spacious rooms, soaring 10-foot ceilings, floor-to ceilings windows, and triple exposures. The double corner living room has a separate dining room, a windowed chef's kitchen, accessible by 2 entrances and equipped with honed granite countertops, Siematic cabinetry and stainless appliances. The King sized corner master bedroom has custom walk-in closets, and a palatial ensuite windowed marble bath. The second bedroom and library/3rd bedroom enjoy ensuite baths, and ample closet space. Motorized shades have been installed throughout, and there are premium finishes such as hardwood herringbone floors, custom millwork, and yes? a Washer/Dryer. Located in the "tower" section of the building, there are only 2 other neighbors on the floor. There is nothing to do except move in! The Bridge Tower Condominium is a full service luxury building complete with a stunning lobby, elaborate fitness center, kid's playroom, roof terrace, and garage. It is just minutes to public transportation, Whole Foods Market, World Class dining and shopping, and a park. Truly an exceptional property!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 401 E 60th St have any available units?
401 E 60th St has a unit available for $11,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 401 E 60th St have?
Some of 401 E 60th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 401 E 60th St currently offering any rent specials?
401 E 60th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 401 E 60th St pet-friendly?
No, 401 E 60th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 401 E 60th St offer parking?
Yes, 401 E 60th St offers parking.
Does 401 E 60th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 401 E 60th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 401 E 60th St have a pool?
No, 401 E 60th St does not have a pool.
Does 401 E 60th St have accessible units?
No, 401 E 60th St does not have accessible units.
Does 401 E 60th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 401 E 60th St does not have units with dishwashers.
