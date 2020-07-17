401 E 60th St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking garage lobby

Video tour available. Pristine, high floor, 1,959 square foot, 3 Bed / 3.5 Bath residence. Enjoy breathtaking panoramic views of the Manhattan Skyline and exquisite architectural features such as spacious rooms, soaring 10-foot ceilings, floor-to ceilings windows, and triple exposures. The double corner living room has a separate dining room, a windowed chef's kitchen, accessible by 2 entrances and equipped with honed granite countertops, Siematic cabinetry and stainless appliances. The King sized corner master bedroom has custom walk-in closets, and a palatial ensuite windowed marble bath. The second bedroom and library/3rd bedroom enjoy ensuite baths, and ample closet space. Motorized shades have been installed throughout, and there are premium finishes such as hardwood herringbone floors, custom millwork, and yes? a Washer/Dryer. Located in the "tower" section of the building, there are only 2 other neighbors on the floor. There is nothing to do except move in! The Bridge Tower Condominium is a full service luxury building complete with a stunning lobby, elaborate fitness center, kid's playroom, roof terrace, and garage. It is just minutes to public transportation, Whole Foods Market, World Class dining and shopping, and a park. Truly an exceptional property!