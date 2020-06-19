All apartments in New York
400 East 90th Street
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:24 AM

400 East 90th Street

400 East 90th Street · (212) 838-3700
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

400 East 90th Street, New York, NY 10128
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
doorman
elevator
gym
parking
bike storage
garage
hot tub
sauna
AVAILABLE FOR AUGUST 1st. Virtual Tours Available Upon Request. No in-person showings at this time as per Gov. Cuomo's executive orders. Bright and Quiet Jr. One Bedroom in a Full-Service Doorman/Elevator Building. 4C has a great layout that includes a nice living room, an open chef's kitchen, a queens sized bedroom with closet, and generous bathroom. As you enter, you are greeted by a nice entry foyer that opens up to the living room and kitchen. The living room can accommodate a sectional couch, coffee table, and dining set. The kitchen is a chefs dream with full-sized stainless steel appliances including dishwasher and microwave, granite countertops, and plenty of cabinet space. The bathroom is large and clean with large vanity, deep soaking tub, and glass shower door.Century Tower is a full service building with doorman, gym, spa with steam and sauna, landscaped roof deck, bike room, business center, party room, and more. Minutes from Midtown, the East River Promenade, Carl Schurz Park, gourmet restaurants, museums, fine shopping and many of Manhattans premier schools. Spectacular roof deck with views of the city and rivers in every direction. Garage. Pets are welcome on a case-by-case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 400 East 90th Street have any available units?
400 East 90th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 400 East 90th Street have?
Some of 400 East 90th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 400 East 90th Street currently offering any rent specials?
400 East 90th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 400 East 90th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 400 East 90th Street is pet friendly.
Does 400 East 90th Street offer parking?
Yes, 400 East 90th Street does offer parking.
Does 400 East 90th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 400 East 90th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 400 East 90th Street have a pool?
No, 400 East 90th Street does not have a pool.
Does 400 East 90th Street have accessible units?
No, 400 East 90th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 400 East 90th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 400 East 90th Street has units with dishwashers.
