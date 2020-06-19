400 East 90th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center doorman elevator gym parking bike storage garage hot tub sauna

AVAILABLE FOR AUGUST 1st. Virtual Tours Available Upon Request. No in-person showings at this time as per Gov. Cuomo's executive orders. Bright and Quiet Jr. One Bedroom in a Full-Service Doorman/Elevator Building. 4C has a great layout that includes a nice living room, an open chef's kitchen, a queens sized bedroom with closet, and generous bathroom. As you enter, you are greeted by a nice entry foyer that opens up to the living room and kitchen. The living room can accommodate a sectional couch, coffee table, and dining set. The kitchen is a chefs dream with full-sized stainless steel appliances including dishwasher and microwave, granite countertops, and plenty of cabinet space. The bathroom is large and clean with large vanity, deep soaking tub, and glass shower door.Century Tower is a full service building with doorman, gym, spa with steam and sauna, landscaped roof deck, bike room, business center, party room, and more. Minutes from Midtown, the East River Promenade, Carl Schurz Park, gourmet restaurants, museums, fine shopping and many of Manhattans premier schools. Spectacular roof deck with views of the city and rivers in every direction. Garage. Pets are welcome on a case-by-case basis.