Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:18 AM

400 East 54th Street

400 East 54th Street · (917) 583-0168
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

400 East 54th Street, New York, NY 10022
Midtown East

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 22-B · Avail. now

$4,995

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
concierge
doorman
gym
on-site laundry
parking
bike storage
garage
Beautiful high-floor 2-bedroom, 2-bath unit available for rent at The Revere!

This brand-newly renovated unit features lovely Western exposures with open city views throughout. The oversized living room is flanked by split bedrooms on each side. The master suite features a lovely en-suite marble bath and customized walk-in closets. The full marble second bath also serves as a guest/powder.

The open kitchen features a suite of high-end stainless steel appliances. There is also an in-unit Bosch Washer/Dryer.

Located within the much sought-after Revere Condominium in the Sutton area, the building is full-service, including 24-hour doorman, concierge, live-in superintendent, on-site parking garage, children's playroom, common laundry facilities, bicycle room and storage, as well as a newly landscaped plaza. Conveniently located near Midtown's financial district, fine restaurants, bars, shops, markets, parks, fitness facilities, and public transportation. Sorry, no dogs permitted for renters.

Available for rent 8/15 or 9/1.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 400 East 54th Street have any available units?
400 East 54th Street has a unit available for $4,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 400 East 54th Street have?
Some of 400 East 54th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 400 East 54th Street currently offering any rent specials?
400 East 54th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 400 East 54th Street pet-friendly?
No, 400 East 54th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 400 East 54th Street offer parking?
Yes, 400 East 54th Street offers parking.
Does 400 East 54th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 400 East 54th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 400 East 54th Street have a pool?
No, 400 East 54th Street does not have a pool.
Does 400 East 54th Street have accessible units?
No, 400 East 54th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 400 East 54th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 400 East 54th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
