400 East 54th Street

Amenities

Beautiful high-floor 2-bedroom, 2-bath unit available for rent at The Revere!



This brand-newly renovated unit features lovely Western exposures with open city views throughout. The oversized living room is flanked by split bedrooms on each side. The master suite features a lovely en-suite marble bath and customized walk-in closets. The full marble second bath also serves as a guest/powder.



The open kitchen features a suite of high-end stainless steel appliances. There is also an in-unit Bosch Washer/Dryer.



Located within the much sought-after Revere Condominium in the Sutton area, the building is full-service, including 24-hour doorman, concierge, live-in superintendent, on-site parking garage, children's playroom, common laundry facilities, bicycle room and storage, as well as a newly landscaped plaza. Conveniently located near Midtown's financial district, fine restaurants, bars, shops, markets, parks, fitness facilities, and public transportation. Sorry, no dogs permitted for renters.



Available for rent 8/15 or 9/1.