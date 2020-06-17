All apartments in New York
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

400 E 71st St

400 East 71st Street · (646) 249-6297
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

400 East 71st Street, New York, NY 10021
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2 baths, $5795 · Avail. now

$5,795

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

dishwasher
elevator
doorman
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
Property Amenities
doorman
elevator
Huge 2 Bedroom/2 Bath No Fee Upper east side - Property Id: 226413

Huge 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom in Great location. Steps to great restaurants bars and one block to subway station

Doorman
Laundry
Elevator
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/226413
Property Id 226413

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5815104)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 400 E 71st St have any available units?
400 E 71st St has a unit available for $5,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 400 E 71st St have?
Some of 400 E 71st St's amenities include dishwasher, elevator, and doorman. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 400 E 71st St currently offering any rent specials?
400 E 71st St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 400 E 71st St pet-friendly?
No, 400 E 71st St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 400 E 71st St offer parking?
No, 400 E 71st St does not offer parking.
Does 400 E 71st St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 400 E 71st St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 400 E 71st St have a pool?
No, 400 E 71st St does not have a pool.
Does 400 E 71st St have accessible units?
No, 400 E 71st St does not have accessible units.
Does 400 E 71st St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 400 E 71st St has units with dishwashers.

