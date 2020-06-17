Sign Up
Home
/
New York, NY
/
400 E 71st St
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM
Check Availability
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Price
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
400 E 71st St
400 East 71st Street
·
(646) 249-6297
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location
400 East 71st Street, New York, NY 10021
Upper East Side
Price and availability
INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent
2 Bedrooms
Unit 2 beds, 2 baths, $5795 · Avail. now
$5,795
Click to see floorplan
2 Bed · 2 Bath
Report This Listing
Amenities
dishwasher
elevator
doorman
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
Property Amenities
doorman
elevator
Huge 2 Bedroom/2 Bath No Fee Upper east side - Property Id: 226413
Huge 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom in Great location. Steps to great restaurants bars and one block to subway station
Doorman
Laundry
Elevator
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/226413
Property Id 226413
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5815104)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 400 E 71st St have any available units?
400 E 71st St has a unit available for $5,795 per month. Check out the
Price and Availability section
for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
New York Rent Report
.
What amenities does 400 E 71st St have?
Some of 400 E 71st St's amenities include dishwasher, elevator, and doorman. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 400 E 71st St currently offering any rent specials?
400 E 71st St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 400 E 71st St pet-friendly?
No, 400 E 71st St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in New York
.
Does 400 E 71st St offer parking?
No, 400 E 71st St does not offer parking.
Does 400 E 71st St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 400 E 71st St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 400 E 71st St have a pool?
No, 400 E 71st St does not have a pool.
Does 400 E 71st St have accessible units?
No, 400 E 71st St does not have accessible units.
Does 400 E 71st St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 400 E 71st St has units with dishwashers.
