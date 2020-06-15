All apartments in New York
40 West 135TH Street.
40 West 135TH Street

40 West 135th Street · (347) 730-8872
Location

40 West 135th Street, New York, NY 10037
Harlem

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
elevator
doorman
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
doorman
elevator
on-site laundry
The best Manhattan living for your Money.LARGE STUDIO in 24/7 Doorman building with Laundry room. Located in Center Harlem, steps to Express Line of 2 and 3 train, near Harlem Hospital. Surrounded with the best restaurants in the area.Apartment is on the Top floor with a stunning view of Manhattan .Heat /hot water and cooking gas included in rent. Move in ASAP.Income requirements is 40 x monthly rent and good credit . US Guarantors accepted ( with income min of 80 x monthly rent ) or InsurentPLEASE CONTACT TO SET UP VIEWING SPIRE700588

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

