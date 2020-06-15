40 West 135TH Street.

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher recently renovated walk in closets elevator doorman

Unit Amenities dishwasher walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities doorman elevator on-site laundry

The best Manhattan living for your Money.LARGE STUDIO in 24/7 Doorman building with Laundry room. Located in Center Harlem, steps to Express Line of 2 and 3 train, near Harlem Hospital. Surrounded with the best restaurants in the area.Apartment is on the Top floor with a stunning view of Manhattan .Heat /hot water and cooking gas included in rent. Move in ASAP.Income requirements is 40 x monthly rent and good credit . US Guarantors accepted ( with income min of 80 x monthly rent ) or InsurentPLEASE CONTACT TO SET UP VIEWING SPIRE700588