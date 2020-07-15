All apartments in New York
Last updated June 26 2020 at 2:30 AM

40 FULTON ST.

40 Fulton Street · No Longer Available
Location

40 Fulton Street, New York, NY 10038
Financial District

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
elevator
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
internet access
Easy Convertible LayoutThe high-rise buildings add a unique feel to the area with their cutting-edge architecture, modern amenities and historical charm.Step outside and experience the Manhattan lifestyle you've always dreamed of. Located in the financial capital of the world it is easy to find just about anything right outside your door. Conveniently surrounded by chic shopping, high-class restaurants, and gourmet supermarkets. Just imagine, this classic residential building in the center of downtown, could be where you call home.Just blocks away from: Beautiful Seaport, Fulton Market and Fulton Transportation Hub.Call, Text or Email to schedule your exclusive showing. lsr257338

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 40 FULTON ST. have any available units?
40 FULTON ST. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 40 FULTON ST. have?
Some of 40 FULTON ST.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 40 FULTON ST. currently offering any rent specials?
40 FULTON ST. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 40 FULTON ST. pet-friendly?
No, 40 FULTON ST. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 40 FULTON ST. offer parking?
No, 40 FULTON ST. does not offer parking.
Does 40 FULTON ST. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 40 FULTON ST. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 40 FULTON ST. have a pool?
No, 40 FULTON ST. does not have a pool.
Does 40 FULTON ST. have accessible units?
No, 40 FULTON ST. does not have accessible units.
Does 40 FULTON ST. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 40 FULTON ST. has units with dishwashers.
