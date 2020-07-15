40 FULTON ST.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse elevator internet access

Easy Convertible LayoutThe high-rise buildings add a unique feel to the area with their cutting-edge architecture, modern amenities and historical charm.Step outside and experience the Manhattan lifestyle you've always dreamed of. Located in the financial capital of the world it is easy to find just about anything right outside your door. Conveniently surrounded by chic shopping, high-class restaurants, and gourmet supermarkets. Just imagine, this classic residential building in the center of downtown, could be where you call home.Just blocks away from: Beautiful Seaport, Fulton Market and Fulton Transportation Hub.Call, Text or Email to schedule your exclusive showing. lsr257338