All apartments in New York
Find more places like 40 East 89th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
40 East 89th Street
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:01 PM

40 East 89th Street

40 East 89th Street · (646) 647-3107
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Upper East Side
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

40 East 89th Street, New York, NY 10128
Upper East Side

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 day AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 4F · Avail. now

$3,150

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 40 East 89th Street.

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr concierge
doorman
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
garage
accessible
cc payments
e-payments
lobby
package receiving
smoke-free community
NO FEE - PLUS 1 MONTH FREE OR 1 MONTH OP ON A 12 MONTH LEASE FOR 1 BEDROOMS, 1 MONTH FREE AND 1 MONTH OP ON 3 BEDROOMS ONLY. FREE MONTH RENT FOR NEW TENANTS ONLY.Located between Madison Avenue and Park Avenue, 40 East 89th Street is situated on a quiet, tree-lined block offering the best of everything in Carnegie Hill. This 17-story no-fee rental property is comprised of 107 units in studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom configurations with state-of-the-art kitchens, new appliances, finely crafted hardwood floors and unrivaled closet space. Enjoy a small-town feel in the big city at this Carnegie Hill gem just steps from world-class museums, posh restaurants and majestic mansions that overlook Central Park. The building features 24-hour concierge, laundry facilities on each floor, and garage. Qualifications Include: 45X the monthly rent in annual income 96X the monthly rent for guarantors (Tri-State only) No walls, No Insurent, Cats okay, Dogs only okay in Larger (2BR+) Apartments.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 4.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: Applicant $100.00 Guarantor $100.00 (TRI STATE ONLY) Occupant $35.00
Deposit: 1-3 Months depending on Credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 1
restrictions: Only one dog allowed in 2 bedroom and larger apartments #45 max
Parking Details: Contract with the garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 40 East 89th Street have any available units?
40 East 89th Street has a unit available for $3,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 40 East 89th Street have?
Some of 40 East 89th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 40 East 89th Street currently offering any rent specials?
40 East 89th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 40 East 89th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 40 East 89th Street is pet friendly.
Does 40 East 89th Street offer parking?
Yes, 40 East 89th Street offers parking.
Does 40 East 89th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 40 East 89th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 40 East 89th Street have a pool?
No, 40 East 89th Street does not have a pool.
Does 40 East 89th Street have accessible units?
Yes, 40 East 89th Street has accessible units.
Does 40 East 89th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 40 East 89th Street has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 40 East 89th Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Ellington
260 West 52nd Street
New York, NY 10019
The Wimbledon
200 E 82nd St
New York, NY 10028
AVA High Line
525 W 28th St
New York, NY 10001
The Cole
354 E 91st St
New York, NY 10128
101 West End
101 W End Ave
New York, NY 10023
48-50 Greenwich Ave.
48 Greenwich Avenue
New York, NY 10011
The Dylan
309 5th Ave
New York, NY 10001
Grand Tier
1930 Broadway
New York, NY 10023

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Luxury PlacesNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity