Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher bathtub granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr concierge doorman elevator on-site laundry parking garage accessible cc payments e-payments lobby package receiving smoke-free community

NO FEE - PLUS 1 MONTH FREE OR 1 MONTH OP ON A 12 MONTH LEASE FOR 1 BEDROOMS, 1 MONTH FREE AND 1 MONTH OP ON 3 BEDROOMS ONLY. FREE MONTH RENT FOR NEW TENANTS ONLY.Located between Madison Avenue and Park Avenue, 40 East 89th Street is situated on a quiet, tree-lined block offering the best of everything in Carnegie Hill. This 17-story no-fee rental property is comprised of 107 units in studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom configurations with state-of-the-art kitchens, new appliances, finely crafted hardwood floors and unrivaled closet space. Enjoy a small-town feel in the big city at this Carnegie Hill gem just steps from world-class museums, posh restaurants and majestic mansions that overlook Central Park. The building features 24-hour concierge, laundry facilities on each floor, and garage. Qualifications Include: 45X the monthly rent in annual income 96X the monthly rent for guarantors (Tri-State only) No walls, No Insurent, Cats okay, Dogs only okay in Larger (2BR+) Apartments.