4 South Pinehurst Avenue
Last updated July 19 2020 at 11:20 PM

4 South Pinehurst Avenue

4 Pinehurst Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4 Pinehurst Avenue, New York, NY 10033
Washington Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
elevator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
*** Extra Large Home +++ 2 Bathrooms +++ Washer/ Dryer ***

Enjoy a GUT RENOVATED REAL 4 bedroom home featuring a new & fully equipped kitchen w/ stainless steel appliances a spacious living area + dining space... large bedrooms... Two Full Bathrooms... your own washer/ dryer gorgeous hardwood floors... and generous closet space!

Quiet elevator building on a beautiful block... Just 1 minute walk to the 'A' subway express line!

Easy process, pets welcome!

For more info & access Call/Email today

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4 South Pinehurst Avenue have any available units?
4 South Pinehurst Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 4 South Pinehurst Avenue have?
Some of 4 South Pinehurst Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4 South Pinehurst Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4 South Pinehurst Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4 South Pinehurst Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4 South Pinehurst Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4 South Pinehurst Avenue offer parking?
No, 4 South Pinehurst Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4 South Pinehurst Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4 South Pinehurst Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4 South Pinehurst Avenue have a pool?
No, 4 South Pinehurst Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4 South Pinehurst Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4 South Pinehurst Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4 South Pinehurst Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4 South Pinehurst Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
