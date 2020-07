Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors stainless steel range oven

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony oven range stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry

4 East 89th Street is a rare opportunity for pre-war rental living in the heart of the Upper East Side. Just off 5th Avenue, this residence lets you experience an extraordinary lifestyle, steps from the Guggenheim Museum and all that Central Park has to offer.