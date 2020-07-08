All apartments in New York
Last updated July 13 2020 at 10:48 AM

39 Crosby Street

39 Crosby Street · (646) 613-2629
Location

39 Crosby Street, New York, NY 10013
SoHo

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 3-S · Avail. now

$10,500

1 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
furnished
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Quiet, private, and chic boutique condo loft respite on cobblestone Crosby Street with terrace!

Fully Furnished or Unfurnished -- Short or Long-Term

- 1 bedroom + convertible 2nd bedroom/home office with custom built in convertible desk/bed
- 2 full bathrooms
- 13 foot ceilings
- Gas fireplace
- Open chef's kitchen (windowed/vented)
- Private 216 sqft (20 sqm) terrace
- Large washer/dryer (vented) in unit
- Abundance of storage
- Cast iron loft building condominium conversion
- Grand scale living/dining/entertaining

Available September 15, 2020
No board application
Tenant pays brokerage fee

Please call or email to view this plug-and-play, rare urban loft retreat.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 39 Crosby Street have any available units?
39 Crosby Street has a unit available for $10,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 39 Crosby Street have?
Some of 39 Crosby Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 39 Crosby Street currently offering any rent specials?
39 Crosby Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 39 Crosby Street pet-friendly?
No, 39 Crosby Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 39 Crosby Street offer parking?
Yes, 39 Crosby Street offers parking.
Does 39 Crosby Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 39 Crosby Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 39 Crosby Street have a pool?
No, 39 Crosby Street does not have a pool.
Does 39 Crosby Street have accessible units?
No, 39 Crosby Street does not have accessible units.
Does 39 Crosby Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 39 Crosby Street does not have units with dishwashers.
