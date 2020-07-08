39 Crosby Street

Amenities
Quiet, private, and chic boutique condo loft respite on cobblestone Crosby Street with terrace!
Fully Furnished or Unfurnished -- Short or Long-Term
- 1 bedroom + convertible 2nd bedroom/home office with custom built in convertible desk/bed
- 2 full bathrooms
- 13 foot ceilings
- Gas fireplace
- Open chef's kitchen (windowed/vented)
- Private 216 sqft (20 sqm) terrace
- Large washer/dryer (vented) in unit
- Abundance of storage
- Cast iron loft building condominium conversion
- Grand scale living/dining/entertaining
Available September 15, 2020
No board application
Tenant pays brokerage fee
Please call or email to view this plug-and-play, rare urban loft retreat.