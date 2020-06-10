38 Gramercy Park North

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated walk in closets elevator

Unit Amenities bathtub furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry bike storage

KEY TO GRAMERCY PARK! Photos are virtually staged.

Rarely available, charming 1 bedroom at 38 Gramercy Park in a pre-war building. Enjoy everything Gramercy Park has to offer, including access to the park (the only private park in Manhattan)!

Nice light, high ceilings, exposed brick, hardwood floors, open kitchen, renovated large bathroom w/soaking tub and shower, tons of storage w/custom built-ins and walk-in closet in the bedroom.

The building offers a planted and furnished roof deck over-looking the Park, live-in Resident Manager, elevator, central laundry room. Bike Room, and storage in the basement for an additional fee.

Not to mention great location to transportation 4/5/6, the N/R, and L trains in Union Square, the Farmers Market, Trader Joes, Whole Foods, as well as world-class restaurants, and shopping.

(Furnished is a possibility)

Available May 1

2yr lease

Available upon board approval.,Rarely available XXX mint renovated 1 br on Gramercy Pk in a gorgeous pre-war building. Enjoy everything Gramercy Park has to offer, including access to the park (the only private park in Manhattan)! Great light, High Ceilings, open kitchen, beautifully renovated large bathroom, tons of storage, lots of custom built-ins and a large walk-in closet in the bedroom! The building has a brand new roof deck over-looking Gramercy Park! Other pluses include a great live-in super, elevator, laundry room. Bike room, and storage in the basement for additional minimal fee! Not to mention great location to transportation 4/5/6, the N/R, and L trains in Union Square, The Farmers Market, Trader Joes, Whole Foods, as well as world class restaurants, and shopping! Available upon board approval. Very easy to show. no pets.