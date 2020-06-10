All apartments in New York
Last updated June 15 2020 at 12:52 AM

38 Gramercy Park North

38 Gramercy Park North · No Longer Available
Location

38 Gramercy Park North, New York, NY 10003
Gramercy Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
walk in closets
elevator
Unit Amenities
bathtub
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
bike storage
KEY TO GRAMERCY PARK! Photos are virtually staged.
Rarely available, charming 1 bedroom at 38 Gramercy Park in a pre-war building. Enjoy everything Gramercy Park has to offer, including access to the park (the only private park in Manhattan)!
Nice light, high ceilings, exposed brick, hardwood floors, open kitchen, renovated large bathroom w/soaking tub and shower, tons of storage w/custom built-ins and walk-in closet in the bedroom.
The building offers a planted and furnished roof deck over-looking the Park, live-in Resident Manager, elevator, central laundry room. Bike Room, and storage in the basement for an additional fee.
Not to mention great location to transportation 4/5/6, the N/R, and L trains in Union Square, the Farmers Market, Trader Joes, Whole Foods, as well as world-class restaurants, and shopping.
(Furnished is a possibility)
Available May 1
2yr lease
Available upon board approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 38 Gramercy Park North have any available units?
38 Gramercy Park North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 38 Gramercy Park North have?
Some of 38 Gramercy Park North's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 38 Gramercy Park North currently offering any rent specials?
38 Gramercy Park North isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 38 Gramercy Park North pet-friendly?
No, 38 Gramercy Park North is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 38 Gramercy Park North offer parking?
No, 38 Gramercy Park North does not offer parking.
Does 38 Gramercy Park North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 38 Gramercy Park North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 38 Gramercy Park North have a pool?
No, 38 Gramercy Park North does not have a pool.
Does 38 Gramercy Park North have accessible units?
No, 38 Gramercy Park North does not have accessible units.
Does 38 Gramercy Park North have units with dishwashers?
No, 38 Gramercy Park North does not have units with dishwashers.
