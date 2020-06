Amenities

walk in closets elevator fireplace lobby

Unit Amenities fireplace walk in closets Property Amenities elevator lobby

One of a kind convertible 2 bedroom, one bath floor through apartment in a glorious old-world detail townhouse. Situated on one of the Upper Westside's best blocks, 69th Street off Central Park West. Owner occupied. Huge Livingroom with gas fireplace and lots of original detail. Large eat-in kitchen; Large master bedroom with another gas fireplace adjacent to a smaller second bedroom with a large walk-in closet. A passenger elevator can be accessed from the lobby with its own entry within the apartment. This is a must see apartment new on the market.