365 South End Avenue, New York, NY 10280 Battery Park City
Lease Assignment or Sublease. Bright oversized studio with water view in full service luxury building. Available immediately furnished or unfurnished through November 30, 2020 OR take over lease immediately for a traditional yearly rental.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
