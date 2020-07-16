All apartments in New York
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:40 PM

365 South End Avenue

365 South End Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

365 South End Avenue, New York, NY 10280
Battery Park City

Amenities

pool
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
pool
Lease Assignment or Sublease. Bright oversized studio with water view in full service luxury building. Available immediately furnished or unfurnished through November 30, 2020 OR take over lease immediately for a traditional yearly rental.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 365 South End Avenue have any available units?
365 South End Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 365 South End Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
365 South End Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 365 South End Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 365 South End Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 365 South End Avenue offer parking?
No, 365 South End Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 365 South End Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 365 South End Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 365 South End Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 365 South End Avenue has a pool.
Does 365 South End Avenue have accessible units?
No, 365 South End Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 365 South End Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 365 South End Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 365 South End Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 365 South End Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
