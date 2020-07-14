All apartments in New York
Last updated June 29 2020 at 3:03 PM

364 West 19th Street

364 West 19th Street · (347) 525-2020
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

364 West 19th Street, New York, NY 10011
Chelsea

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
1 Bedroom - 19th Street & 9th Avenue Large renovated 1 Bedroom in fantastic Chelsea location. Large South Facing living room, lots of light, great layout, hardwood floors, light ceiling, open Granite Kitchen with stainless steel appliances including mounted microwave.Large King Size bedroom with fantastic closet space, 2 large windows and 2 large closets, and plenty of room for a home officeWell maintained walk-up building on a beautiful tree lined, residential and quiet street. Video Intercom. Laundry is across the street.Great Chelsea location, near subways, nightlife, shopping, Highline, Chelsea Market, Meatpacking District , Chelsea Piers, Hudson Yards

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 364 West 19th Street have any available units?
364 West 19th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 364 West 19th Street have?
Some of 364 West 19th Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 364 West 19th Street currently offering any rent specials?
364 West 19th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 364 West 19th Street pet-friendly?
No, 364 West 19th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 364 West 19th Street offer parking?
No, 364 West 19th Street does not offer parking.
Does 364 West 19th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 364 West 19th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 364 West 19th Street have a pool?
No, 364 West 19th Street does not have a pool.
Does 364 West 19th Street have accessible units?
No, 364 West 19th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 364 West 19th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 364 West 19th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
