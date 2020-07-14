364 West 19th Street

Amenities
1 Bedroom - 19th Street & 9th Avenue Large renovated 1 Bedroom in fantastic Chelsea location. Large South Facing living room, lots of light, great layout, hardwood floors, light ceiling, open Granite Kitchen with stainless steel appliances including mounted microwave.Large King Size bedroom with fantastic closet space, 2 large windows and 2 large closets, and plenty of room for a home officeWell maintained walk-up building on a beautiful tree lined, residential and quiet street. Video Intercom. Laundry is across the street.Great Chelsea location, near subways, nightlife, shopping, Highline, Chelsea Market, Meatpacking District , Chelsea Piers, Hudson Yards