Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:17 AM

360 West 43rd Street

360 W 43rd St · (256) 257-8193
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

360 W 43rd St, New York, NY 10036
Hell's Kitchen

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 days AGO

Studio

Unit S2J · Avail. now

$2,395

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

1 Bedroom

Unit S15A · Avail. now

$3,395

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Unit S5B · Avail. now

$3,595

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

2 Bedrooms

Unit S11D · Avail. now

$4,795

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 360 West 43rd Street.

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
concierge
gym
valet service
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
bike storage
doorman
This stylish, contemporary, residential building features floor-to-ceiling windows, granite kitchen counters, stainless steel appliances, marble-tiled bathroom, and hardwood floors. Conveniently located in Midtown, transportation, recreation, dining and entertainment are readily accessible at all times. 360 West 43rd Street offers a complimentary fitness center, a landscaped outdoor lounging area, concierge, and valet.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12, 24 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3.33x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water
Application Fee: $20 per applicant
Deposit: 1 months rent
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 360 West 43rd Street have any available units?
360 West 43rd Street has 4 units available starting at $2,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 360 West 43rd Street have?
Some of 360 West 43rd Street's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 360 West 43rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
360 West 43rd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 360 West 43rd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 360 West 43rd Street is pet friendly.
Does 360 West 43rd Street offer parking?
Yes, 360 West 43rd Street offers parking.
Does 360 West 43rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 360 West 43rd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 360 West 43rd Street have a pool?
No, 360 West 43rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 360 West 43rd Street have accessible units?
No, 360 West 43rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 360 West 43rd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 360 West 43rd Street has units with dishwashers.
