Last updated June 16 2020 at 9:25 PM

354 East 78th Street

354 East 78th Street · (201) 845-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

354 East 78th Street, New York, NY 10075
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. Aug 30

$2,525

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 375 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
air conditioning
internet access
furnished
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
range
Property Amenities
internet access
Take a personal 3D virtual tour of this property from the comfort of your couch with our team today: https://geocv.com/uw2DbmEyPfaCrXrfV4BdCw

Furnished 1 Bedroom (Full) home with a full bed. 1 to 18 month agreements available!

The home includes a dishwasher, heating, ac high speed internet, bed linens, and towels.

Rest up, rest easy in this fully-furnished slice of paradise. This bedroom comes generously equupped with everything you need for a restful sleep; quality linen, roomy bed, and that ambient lighting that makes your selfies look golden.

The June Homes mission is to make renting an apartment as easy and stress-free as possible, with no broker fees or hidden fees, flexible terms and all homes equipped with furnishings, utilities, fast Wi-Fi and cable, bathroom and cleaning essentials, and 24-hour support. Book a virtual tour today and chat with a June team member to help find the right space for you.

The prices of our homes are calculated dynamically and can evolve.
The price shown on the listing is the Best Available Rate.
These prices were generated on June 15, 2020.

See below for additional prices and date range options:

Aug. 30, 2020 - Jan. 1, 2021: $3500.00/month
Aug. 30, 2020 - Oct. 14, 2020: $3275.00/month

#190: Upper East Side 1 Bedroom (Full)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 354 East 78th Street have any available units?
354 East 78th Street has a unit available for $2,525 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 354 East 78th Street have?
Some of 354 East 78th Street's amenities include dishwasher, air conditioning, and internet access. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 354 East 78th Street currently offering any rent specials?
354 East 78th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 354 East 78th Street pet-friendly?
No, 354 East 78th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 354 East 78th Street offer parking?
No, 354 East 78th Street does not offer parking.
Does 354 East 78th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 354 East 78th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 354 East 78th Street have a pool?
No, 354 East 78th Street does not have a pool.
Does 354 East 78th Street have accessible units?
No, 354 East 78th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 354 East 78th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 354 East 78th Street has units with dishwashers.
