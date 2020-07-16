All apartments in New York
350 Lenox Avenue
How many bedrooms do you need?
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:21 PM

350 Lenox Avenue

350 Malcolm X Boulevard · (212) 913-9058
Location

350 Malcolm X Boulevard, New York, NY 10027
Harlem

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1-R · Avail. now

$2,799

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST.
Come live in this Gorgeous GUT-RENOVATED 2 bedroom home in Prime Central Harlem Right on Lenox Ave - Tons of great shopping like Red Rooster, Pioneer Supermarket, Whole Foods, Lenox Coffee and more! Washer/Dryer in unit!!

- High-End Modern Decor
- Designer Kitchen with Granite Countertops
- Stainless Steel Appliances incl. Dishwasher & Microwave
- Queen size Bedrooms, each with a Large Closet and built-in organizer!
- Modern Bathroom!
- Your very own Washer & Dryer!!
- Beautiful Hardwood Floors
- Very Sunny!
- Heat, Water, AND Gas Included!

Disclaimer: First two photos of kitchen are from actual apartment. Remaining photos are from a similar unit from the same landlord. See floorplan for exact layout

Close to the 2,3 Trains at 125th street stations, and steps from Short walk from the A/B/C/D trains!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 350 Lenox Avenue have any available units?
350 Lenox Avenue has a unit available for $2,799 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 350 Lenox Avenue have?
Some of 350 Lenox Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 350 Lenox Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
350 Lenox Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 350 Lenox Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 350 Lenox Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 350 Lenox Avenue offer parking?
No, 350 Lenox Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 350 Lenox Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 350 Lenox Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 350 Lenox Avenue have a pool?
No, 350 Lenox Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 350 Lenox Avenue have accessible units?
No, 350 Lenox Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 350 Lenox Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 350 Lenox Avenue has units with dishwashers.
