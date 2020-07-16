350 Lenox Avenue

Amenities

VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST.

Come live in this Gorgeous GUT-RENOVATED 2 bedroom home in Prime Central Harlem Right on Lenox Ave - Tons of great shopping like Red Rooster, Pioneer Supermarket, Whole Foods, Lenox Coffee and more! Washer/Dryer in unit!!



- High-End Modern Decor

- Designer Kitchen with Granite Countertops

- Stainless Steel Appliances incl. Dishwasher & Microwave

- Queen size Bedrooms, each with a Large Closet and built-in organizer!

- Modern Bathroom!

- Your very own Washer & Dryer!!

- Beautiful Hardwood Floors

- Very Sunny!

- Heat, Water, AND Gas Included!



Disclaimer: First two photos of kitchen are from actual apartment. Remaining photos are from a similar unit from the same landlord. See floorplan for exact layout



Close to the 2,3 Trains at 125th street stations, and steps from Short walk from the A/B/C/D trains!