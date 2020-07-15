All apartments in New York
Last updated July 9 2020 at 2:50 PM

350 East 58th Street

350 East 58th Street · (917) 345-1642
Location

350 East 58th Street, New York, NY 10022
Midtown East

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Renovated one bedroom apartment with separate living room, marble/granite new kitchen has dining island, cherrywood cabinets, stainless steel appliances, microwave, hardwood floors, inset lighting, ceiling fan, hardwood floors.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 350 East 58th Street have any available units?
350 East 58th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 350 East 58th Street have?
Some of 350 East 58th Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 350 East 58th Street currently offering any rent specials?
350 East 58th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 350 East 58th Street pet-friendly?
No, 350 East 58th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 350 East 58th Street offer parking?
No, 350 East 58th Street does not offer parking.
Does 350 East 58th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 350 East 58th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 350 East 58th Street have a pool?
No, 350 East 58th Street does not have a pool.
Does 350 East 58th Street have accessible units?
No, 350 East 58th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 350 East 58th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 350 East 58th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
