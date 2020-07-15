Renovated one bedroom apartment with separate living room, marble/granite new kitchen has dining island, cherrywood cabinets, stainless steel appliances, microwave, hardwood floors, inset lighting, ceiling fan, hardwood floors.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Does 350 East 58th Street have any available units?
350 East 58th Street doesn't have any available units at this time.
What amenities does 350 East 58th Street have?
Some of 350 East 58th Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated.
