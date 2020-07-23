350 E 91st St 354

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse doorman gym parking pool table garage lobby

True Two Bedroom in Upper east side Full service - Property Id: 317145



This is a luxury apartment building on Manhattan's Upper East Side, conveniently located near the Yorkville neighborhood's sidewalk cafes, bars, and lounges, and strategically located a few blocks away from the new Second Avenue Subway's 96th street stop. Recently renovated, these well-lit units feature unique barnwood-style plank flooring and stainless steel appliances along with a balcony or private terrace in most units. Amenities include a newly renovated lobby with a seating area and fireplace, 24-hour doorman, redesigned top floor amenities including a state-of-the-art fitness center, resident's lounge with billiards and catering kitchen, and an on-site garage. Laundry is located on every floor and in some select units, pets are welcome!



Photos and floor plans are of a representative unit. Prices and incentives are subject to change.



* Listed rent is net effective rent, based on a gross rent of $5355.00 and 1 Month Free

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/350-e-91st-st-new-york-ny-unit-354/317145

Property Id 317145



(RLNE5953701)