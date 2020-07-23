All apartments in New York
Find more places like 350 E 91st St 354.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
350 E 91st St 354
Last updated July 22 2020 at 4:58 PM

350 E 91st St 354

350 East 91st Street · (646) 249-6297
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Upper East Side
See all
1 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Luxury Apartments
See all

Location

350 East 91st Street, New York, NY 10128
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 354 · Avail. now

$4,943

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
doorman
gym
parking
pool table
garage
lobby
True Two Bedroom in Upper east side Full service - Property Id: 317145

This is a luxury apartment building on Manhattan's Upper East Side, conveniently located near the Yorkville neighborhood's sidewalk cafes, bars, and lounges, and strategically located a few blocks away from the new Second Avenue Subway's 96th street stop. Recently renovated, these well-lit units feature unique barnwood-style plank flooring and stainless steel appliances along with a balcony or private terrace in most units. Amenities include a newly renovated lobby with a seating area and fireplace, 24-hour doorman, redesigned top floor amenities including a state-of-the-art fitness center, resident's lounge with billiards and catering kitchen, and an on-site garage. Laundry is located on every floor and in some select units, pets are welcome!

Photos and floor plans are of a representative unit. Prices and incentives are subject to change.

* Listed rent is net effective rent, based on a gross rent of $5355.00 and 1 Month Free
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/350-e-91st-st-new-york-ny-unit-354/317145
Property Id 317145

(RLNE5953701)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 350 E 91st St 354 have any available units?
350 E 91st St 354 has a unit available for $4,943 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 350 E 91st St 354 have?
Some of 350 E 91st St 354's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 350 E 91st St 354 currently offering any rent specials?
350 E 91st St 354 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 350 E 91st St 354 pet-friendly?
Yes, 350 E 91st St 354 is pet friendly.
Does 350 E 91st St 354 offer parking?
Yes, 350 E 91st St 354 offers parking.
Does 350 E 91st St 354 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 350 E 91st St 354 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 350 E 91st St 354 have a pool?
No, 350 E 91st St 354 does not have a pool.
Does 350 E 91st St 354 have accessible units?
No, 350 E 91st St 354 does not have accessible units.
Does 350 E 91st St 354 have units with dishwashers?
No, 350 E 91st St 354 does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 350 E 91st St 354?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Eleventh and Third Apartments
200 E 11th St
New York, NY 10003
Hudson Crossing
400 W 37th St
New York, NY 10018
The River Cliff
628 West 151 Street
New York, NY 10031
151 East 80th Street
151 East 80th Street
New York, NY 10028
Parc Coliseum
228 W 71st St
New York, NY 10023
Avalon West Chelsea
282 11th Ave
New York, NY 10001
62 Leroy Street
62 Leroy St
New York, NY 10014
170 Amsterdam
170 Amsterdam Ave
New York, NY 10023

Similar Pages

New York 1 Bedroom ApartmentsNew York 2 Bedroom Apartments
New York Luxury ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Apartments
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideChelsea
Hell's KitchenMidtown EastFinancial District
Washington HeightsHarlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity