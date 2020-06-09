All apartments in New York
350 E 85th Street
Last updated June 10 2020 at 8:06 AM

350 E 85th Street

350 East 85th Street · (212) 727-8300
Location

350 East 85th Street, New York, NY 10028
Upper East Side

Price and availability

Amenities

hardwood floors
cats allowed
elevator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
elevator
Best Upper East Side location near Whole Foods, New Q Subway Station, Shopping and nightlife. 2nd Floor apartment in great condition featuring 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, hardwood floors, and exposed brick. Cats are cool!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 350 E 85th Street have any available units?
350 E 85th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 350 E 85th Street currently offering any rent specials?
350 E 85th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 350 E 85th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 350 E 85th Street is pet friendly.
Does 350 E 85th Street offer parking?
No, 350 E 85th Street does not offer parking.
Does 350 E 85th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 350 E 85th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 350 E 85th Street have a pool?
No, 350 E 85th Street does not have a pool.
Does 350 E 85th Street have accessible units?
No, 350 E 85th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 350 E 85th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 350 E 85th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 350 E 85th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 350 E 85th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
