Best Upper East Side location near Whole Foods, New Q Subway Station, Shopping and nightlife. 2nd Floor apartment in great condition featuring 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, hardwood floors, and exposed brick. Cats are cool!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 350 E 85th Street have any available units?
350 E 85th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
Is 350 E 85th Street currently offering any rent specials?
350 E 85th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 350 E 85th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 350 E 85th Street is pet friendly.
Does 350 E 85th Street offer parking?
No, 350 E 85th Street does not offer parking.
Does 350 E 85th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 350 E 85th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 350 E 85th Street have a pool?
No, 350 E 85th Street does not have a pool.
Does 350 E 85th Street have accessible units?
No, 350 E 85th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 350 E 85th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 350 E 85th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 350 E 85th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 350 E 85th Street does not have units with air conditioning.