Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished granite counters in unit laundry w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities business center clubhouse elevator gym pool internet access sauna

ULTRA LUXURY~WHITE GLOVE~DM CONDO~1 BEDROOM~FREE POOL/GYM~11 ft CEILINGS~FURNISHED~AVAILABLE FOR 2-12 MONTHSOpen California Stainless Steel Kitchen~ Granite Counters~Large TV's in LR & BR~Pullout sofa bed.Rarely available: to rent a fully furnished- fully supplied apt in a condo-for short term!!Experience the Heart of The Upper East Side in an ultra luxury condominium for a short or long term!FREE BUILDING Amenities include:indoor Swimming POOL~ SAUNA ~STEAM ROOM~ State-of-the-art FITNESS CENTER~ Library lounge/Business Center with FREE Wifi ~Laundry RoomNEIGHBORHOOD: Located in the heart of The Upper East Side- With Endless choice of restaurants/bars/pubs/loungesTRANSPORTATION:SECOND AVE Subway (Q-train) is 2 blocks away for east and west side access to The City~ the 4 | 5 | 6 Trains and Crosstown bus, are nearby as well!!Scott Schiller is the Director of The Schiller Group at Anchor Associates- As well as one of the top brokers in the company! Scott has over 24 years of great expertise in Manhattan rentals,sales,and management. Please view Scott's "Agent profile" for more details on his expertise; and for testimonials from his many happy clients! For the very fastest and best service call or text Scott. He looks forward to hearing from you!Cell: 917-806-3467 /email: scott@anchornyc.com anchornyc1005560