350 E 79th St 34 B

Amenities
Massive home, Terrace,W/D, Pool, Gym, Garage, - Property Id: 125674
Huge corner new residents with private terrace,
Bright 4 bedrooms with 4 full marble bathrooms,
Windowed kitchen with granite countertops,
Large living room, dining area can be used as 4th bedroom,
High ceilings, wood floors, climate controlled rooms,
Washer and dryer in unit,
24 H Doorman,
Residents lounge,
Roof deck,
Children playroom,
Swimming pool,
Sauna,
Fitness center,
Bike room,
Laundry room,
Elevators,
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/125674
