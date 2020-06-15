All apartments in New York
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

350 E 79th St 34 B

350 East 79th Street · (917) 653-8644
Location

350 East 79th Street, New York, NY 10075
Upper East Side

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 34 B · Avail. now

$13,400

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
doorman
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bike storage
garage
hot tub
internet access
sauna
Massive home, Terrace,W/D, Pool, Gym, Garage, - Property Id: 125674

Huge corner new residents with private terrace,
Bright 4 bedrooms with 4 full marble bathrooms,
Windowed kitchen with granite countertops,
Large living room, dining area can be used as 4th bedroom,
High ceilings, wood floors, climate controlled rooms,
Washer and dryer in unit,

24 H Doorman,
Residents lounge,
Roof deck,
Children playroom,
Swimming pool,
Sauna,
Fitness center,
Bike room,
Laundry room,
Elevators,
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/125674
Property Id 125674

(RLNE5477653)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 350 E 79th St 34 B have any available units?
350 E 79th St 34 B has a unit available for $13,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 350 E 79th St 34 B have?
Some of 350 E 79th St 34 B's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 350 E 79th St 34 B currently offering any rent specials?
350 E 79th St 34 B isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 350 E 79th St 34 B pet-friendly?
No, 350 E 79th St 34 B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 350 E 79th St 34 B offer parking?
Yes, 350 E 79th St 34 B does offer parking.
Does 350 E 79th St 34 B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 350 E 79th St 34 B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 350 E 79th St 34 B have a pool?
Yes, 350 E 79th St 34 B has a pool.
Does 350 E 79th St 34 B have accessible units?
No, 350 E 79th St 34 B does not have accessible units.
Does 350 E 79th St 34 B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 350 E 79th St 34 B has units with dishwashers.
