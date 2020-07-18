Amenities

Apartment 5F at the Classic Art Deco landmark 1931 Central Park co-op 35 West 90th Street is the lovely, spacious and peaceful one bedroom home you have been searching for.



Resplendent with original character and pre-war detail, you arrive at one of the most dramatic entry galleries around- an 8 by 12 foot dining foyer with wrought iron railings leading to a grand, sunken living room with gleaming, refinished original basket-weave polished oak floors, a carved stone decorative fireplace mantel and a bank of casement windows.



The 15 foot long gallery- with space for a home office- leads to the renovated windowed kitchen with granite counters and white cabinets, and the renovated, windowed all-white bathroom with pedestal sink and porcelain tub.



The corner, king-sized master bedroom with walk-in closet must be seen to be believed- a double bank of casement windows framing townhouse garden views- possibly the most serenely restorative bedroom you will ever find.



35 West 90th Street is an impeccably maintained high Art Deco 1931 co-operative that offers a 24 hour doorman, gorgeous wood-paneled lobby, personal and bike storage, modern laundry facilities, live-in resident manager, is one minute away from Central Park's Reservoir, and in close proximity to two subway lines, bus lines, dining and shopping.



Please note, pets are not permitted by the landlord.