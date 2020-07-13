All apartments in New York
Find more places like 35 West 89th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
35 West 89th Street
Last updated July 3 2020 at 2:11 PM

35 West 89th Street

35 West 89th Street · (212) 381-2375
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Upper West Side
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

35 West 89th Street, New York, NY 10024
Upper West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 4A · Avail. now

$2,500

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
Ever dream of living in a brownstone on the Upper West Side? Well, now's your chance! #4A is a lovely, pre-war one bed apartment located on a tree-lined street off Central Park West. This sunny, beautifully restored home features hardwood floors, a decorative fireplace with mirror and mantle, separate kitchen and bathroom, large closet space plus storage. This owner-occupied landmark brownstone is a few blocks from The Museum of Natural History and Hayden Planetarium, Trader Joe's, restaurants and bars, and high end shops. The B and C subway lines are just around the corner. Sorry, no pets. Available mid July. Showings (including virtual) by appt only! Must complete healthcare questionnaire and liability form in advance for any in person showings.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 35 West 89th Street have any available units?
35 West 89th Street has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 35 West 89th Street currently offering any rent specials?
35 West 89th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 35 West 89th Street pet-friendly?
No, 35 West 89th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 35 West 89th Street offer parking?
No, 35 West 89th Street does not offer parking.
Does 35 West 89th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 35 West 89th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 35 West 89th Street have a pool?
No, 35 West 89th Street does not have a pool.
Does 35 West 89th Street have accessible units?
No, 35 West 89th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 35 West 89th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 35 West 89th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 35 West 89th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 35 West 89th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 35 West 89th Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Bristol
300 East 56th Street
New York, NY 10022
Eleventh and Third Apartments
200 E 11th St
New York, NY 10003
The Nathaniel
138 E 12th St
New York, NY 10003
The Stratford
1385 York Avenue
New York, NY 10021
420 West 42nd Street
420 West 42nd Street
New York, NY 10036
House 39
225 East 39th Street
New York, NY 10016
Parc Cameron
41 W 86th St
New York, NY 10024
63 Wall Street
67 Wall Street Ct
New York, NY 10005

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Luxury PlacesNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideChelsea
Hell's KitchenMidtown EastFinancial District
Washington HeightsHarlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity