35 West 89th Street

Amenities

hardwood floors fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors Property Amenities

Ever dream of living in a brownstone on the Upper West Side? Well, now's your chance! #4A is a lovely, pre-war one bed apartment located on a tree-lined street off Central Park West. This sunny, beautifully restored home features hardwood floors, a decorative fireplace with mirror and mantle, separate kitchen and bathroom, large closet space plus storage. This owner-occupied landmark brownstone is a few blocks from The Museum of Natural History and Hayden Planetarium, Trader Joe's, restaurants and bars, and high end shops. The B and C subway lines are just around the corner. Sorry, no pets. Available mid July. Showings (including virtual) by appt only! Must complete healthcare questionnaire and liability form in advance for any in person showings.