35 Charles Street

Prime West Village loft like large one bedroom floor through is now available on tree lined Charles Street. This townhouse apartment is centrally located between West 4th Street and 7th Avenue South, close to the subways, shopping, restaurants, and health clubs. There are 4 rooms: bedroom, sitting room, dining room, windowed kitchen, and a full bath. Decorative fireplaces are in the front and back rooms, and the radiators have wood covers. Freshly painted white, the furnished photos are older. Sunny and charming views, south and north exposures from this top floor (3rd floor, walk up). Sorry, no dogs allowed, also this is a no-smoking building. Closest laundromat and dry cleaner is a block away on Waverly Place, no laundry in the building. This apartment is available pending a stream lined approval process, early July 2020. Please know the tenants pays the agent fee.