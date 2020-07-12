All apartments in New York
35 Charles Street

Location

35 Charles Street, New York, NY 10014
West Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 6 · Avail. now

$3,400

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

fireplace
furnished
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
Property Amenities
Prime West Village loft like large one bedroom floor through is now available on tree lined Charles Street. This townhouse apartment is centrally located between West 4th Street and 7th Avenue South, close to the subways, shopping, restaurants, and health clubs. There are 4 rooms: bedroom, sitting room, dining room, windowed kitchen, and a full bath. Decorative fireplaces are in the front and back rooms, and the radiators have wood covers. Freshly painted white, the furnished photos are older. Sunny and charming views, south and north exposures from this top floor (3rd floor, walk up). Sorry, no dogs allowed, also this is a no-smoking building. Closest laundromat and dry cleaner is a block away on Waverly Place, no laundry in the building. This apartment is available pending a stream lined approval process, early July 2020. Please know the tenants pays the agent fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 35 Charles Street have any available units?
35 Charles Street has a unit available for $3,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 35 Charles Street currently offering any rent specials?
35 Charles Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 35 Charles Street pet-friendly?
No, 35 Charles Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 35 Charles Street offer parking?
No, 35 Charles Street does not offer parking.
Does 35 Charles Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 35 Charles Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 35 Charles Street have a pool?
No, 35 Charles Street does not have a pool.
Does 35 Charles Street have accessible units?
No, 35 Charles Street does not have accessible units.
Does 35 Charles Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 35 Charles Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 35 Charles Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 35 Charles Street does not have units with air conditioning.
