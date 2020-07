Amenities

This gorgeous and bright one bedroom can be yours furnished or unfurnished. The well appointed space offers loads of charm while bringing an updated sophistication. The apartment beautifully blends a mid century modern look contrasted by the warmth and charm of traditional townhome qualities such as hardwood floors throughout and a wood burning fireplace. The living room is the heart of the home. It is comfortably proportioned with enough space for a separate dining table. The fireplace is a key ingredient to cozy fall and winter evenings. The kitchen overlooks the living space and is outfitted with a dishwasher. It has a window cut out keeping an airy flow into the living space. The bedroom receives great light and is a great sanctuary to tuck away from the hustle and bustle of city life each night. The bedroom has a walk-in closet. Washer/Dryer available in the building.