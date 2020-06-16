All apartments in New York
Last updated May 8 2020 at 10:08 PM

348 Lenox Avenue

348 Malcolm X Boulevard · (718) 613-2004
Location

348 Malcolm X Boulevard, New York, NY 10027
Harlem

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit COMMERCIAL · Avail. now

$4,500

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
Huge ground floor commercial space available for immediate occupancy on prime Malcolm X Boulevard in Bedford Stuyvesant, Brooklyn. Boasting approximately 1,260 sq. ft., this ground floor commercial space is perfect for a restaurant, wine bar or nail salon. Tenant will also have complete use of the basement and the backyard as well. HVAC system already in place. Tenant is responsible for heat, electricity and appproximately 1/3 of the water bill. Don't let this opportunity to be a part of the booming Malcolm X business strip pass you by. Contact exclusive brokers to schedule an appointment to view.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 348 Lenox Avenue have any available units?
348 Lenox Avenue has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 348 Lenox Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
348 Lenox Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 348 Lenox Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 348 Lenox Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 348 Lenox Avenue offer parking?
No, 348 Lenox Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 348 Lenox Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 348 Lenox Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 348 Lenox Avenue have a pool?
No, 348 Lenox Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 348 Lenox Avenue have accessible units?
No, 348 Lenox Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 348 Lenox Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 348 Lenox Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 348 Lenox Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 348 Lenox Avenue has units with air conditioning.
