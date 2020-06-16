348 Lenox Avenue

Amenities

Huge ground floor commercial space available for immediate occupancy on prime Malcolm X Boulevard in Bedford Stuyvesant, Brooklyn. Boasting approximately 1,260 sq. ft., this ground floor commercial space is perfect for a restaurant, wine bar or nail salon. Tenant will also have complete use of the basement and the backyard as well. HVAC system already in place. Tenant is responsible for heat, electricity and appproximately 1/3 of the water bill. Don't let this opportunity to be a part of the booming Malcolm X business strip pass you by. Contact exclusive brokers to schedule an appointment to view.